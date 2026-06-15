Site Document Controller
Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla teknikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
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As a Site Document Controller, you will report to the Field Engineering Manager and be part of our BECCS project (full-scale Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Storage) for Business Line ENCAR. You will manage and control the full lifecycle of project documentation during the construction phase, ensuring support of Site Management, Quality, and HSE.
Responsibilities
Document Management System (DMS) Update with Subcontractor Data (Name, PO number, distribution list)
Receipt and registration of site documentation (technical, quality, HSE, administrative).
Documents formal check of compliance with the project requirements (i.e., correct coding, templates, required signatures/approvals) and management of document-related nonconformities.
Distribution to the designated recipients (distribution lists/"need to know"), ensuring that only the latest official revision is available for field use.
Revision and comments management: tracking "for review/approval" cycles, issuing new revisions and preparing weekly reports from DMS.
Transmittal preparation and management (sent/received) and maintenance of the transmission audit trail.
Site documents management (i.e.: Field Design Change (FDC), Site Instructions (SI), Site Technical Query (STQ)), assigning the correct sequential number and keeping the register updated.
Filing and retention (digital and, if necessary, hard copy) SharePoint folder structure, permissions, retention rules, and retrieval for audits/claims/verifications.
Operational interface with Client/PMC, Supervision/Resident Engineer, Site Management, Engineering, suppliers, contractor and subcontractors for document requirements and workflows.
Final documentation: collection and verification (IFC/As Built, certificates, test reports, manuals and close-out dossiers) in accordance with contractual requirements.
Preparation of Project Record Books (PRB), collecting the documentation from all project departments in accordance with the PRB index
Requirements
Experience in site document controlling activities (construction/EPC) should be preferable.
Swedish and English proficient
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office (especially Excel) is a must-have. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15
E-post: j.valpy@brunel.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brunel Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 559494-9579)
Jägmästargatan 2 (visa karta
)
115 42 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9964837