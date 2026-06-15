Doctoral student in Computer Science - Human-Swarm Interaction
Örebro universitet / Högskolejobb / Örebro Visa alla högskolejobb i Örebro
2026-06-15
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
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, Karlskoga
, Hällefors
, Karlstad
, Stockholm
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Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology are looking for a doctoral student (PhD student) for the doctoral programme in Computer Science, concluding with a doctoral degree.
Start date: September 1st 2026
Project description
The Center for Heterogeneous Adaptive Swarm Systems (CHASS) is a national research initiative funded by the Swedish Strategic Research Foundation (SSF). CHASS brings together leading Swedish research environments and industrial partners to develop adaptive, trustworthy, and heterogeneous drone swarms that can be designed, deployed, and operated as unified intelligent systems. The centre will develop the CHASS Swarm OS as an open software foundation for heterogeneous, self-governing swarms, and will validate research outcomes through integrated demonstrations in realistic use cases.
The project will investigate how humans and autonomous swarms can operate as joint socio-technical teams. The research will go beyond the conventional monitoring-and-intervention paradigm by enabling operators to interact with a swarm at the level of collective intent, roles, priorities, and operational constraints rather than through direct control of individual drones.
To see the job advertisement and project description in its entirety, visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20260178
The programme and the doctoral studentship
The doctoral programme consists of courses and an independent research project that you will present in a doctoral thesis. The programme concludes with a doctoral degree and comprises 240 credits, which corresponds to four years of full-time study.
Our ambition is for your doctoral studies to be stimulating and purposeful throughout the programme until you have obtained your doctoral degree. A thorough introduction will therefore get you off to a good start and provide a solid foundation on which you can build your studies. As a doctoral student at Örebro University, you will be offered a specially tailored seminar series, covering matters ranging from doctoral programme rules and careers to support during the study period and networking.
The place on the programme is linked to a full-time doctoral studentship for the duration of the study programme, which corresponds to four years of full-time study. More information on doctoral studentships, part-time studies and part-time doctoral studentships can be found in the Regulations Handbook (https://www.oru.se/globalassets/oru-en/education/research-education/regelhandbok-for-utbildning-pa-forskarniva_en.pdf).
The initial salary for a doctoral studentship is SEK 32,300 a month.
Entry requirements and selection
For admission to doctoral studies, applicants are required to meet both the general entry requirements (https://www.oru.se/english/study/doctoral-education/how-to-become-a-doctoral-student/)
and specific entry requirements. In addition, applicants must be considered in other respects to have the ability required to benefit from the programme. For a full account of the entry requirements, refer to the the admissions regulations (https://www.oru.se/globalassets/oru-en/education/research-education/application-and-admission/antagningsordning-for-utbildning-pa-forskarniva-vid-orebro-universitet_en.pdf)
as well as to annex 2 to the general syllabus for Computer Science (https://www.oru.se/globalassets/oru-en/education/research-education/general-syllabi/allman-studieplan-datavetenskap-beslut-2021-10-21_en.pdf).
To see the job advertisement and requirements in its entirety, visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20260178
Information
For more information about the programme and the doctoral studentship, please contact Prof. Amy Loutfi, email: amy.loutfi@oru.se
, and/or Prof. Franziska Klügl, email: franziska.klugl@oru.se
. For administration issues, contact Head of Unit Martin Magnusson, email: martin.magnusson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
CV
Proof that you meet the general and specific entry requirements (copies of the original certificate and official transcript for bachelor's and master's degrees)
Independent project (degree project)
Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
Description of research interests - explaining why you are interested in this project and why you would be a good candidate for the role (1 page)
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), http://www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is the 30th of June, 2026. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ORU 2.1.1-03942/2026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Örebro Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2924), https://www.oru.se/jobba-hos-oss/lediga-jobb/
Fakultetsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
701 82 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Örebro Universitet Kontakt
Prof./Co-supervisor
Franziska Klügl franziska.klugl@oru.se Jobbnummer
9964824