Site Environmental Coordinator
Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brunel Energy Sweden AB i Stockholm
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As Environmental Coordinator, you will report to the Field HSE Manager. You will be part of our BECCS project (full-scale Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Storage) for the Business Line ENCAR. You will ensure environmental compliance, sustainability, and effective implementation of Environmental and HSE Management Systems throughout all project phases.
Responsibilities
Implement and maintain the Environmental and HSE Management Systems at the project and site level in line with company policies, ISO 14001 standards, contractual requirements, and applicable local legislation.
Coordinate the development and implementation of Environmental Management Plans during all project phases, ensuring effective control of waste, water, chemicals, emissions, spill prevention, and protection of sensitive areas.
Manage environmental permitting activities and ensure ongoing compliance with permit conditions, environmental monitoring requirements, and reporting obligations.
Support site and construction management through regular inspections, audits, and environmental walkthroughs, ensuring compliance of contractors and subcontractors with project Environmental Management System requirements.
Promote environmental awareness and a strong environmental culture on site by organising and delivering training, toolbox talks, and awareness initiatives to the workforce.
Monitor environmental performance through data collection, KPI analysis, and reporting, contributing to continuous improvement and management review processes.
Provide technical advice on environmental legislation, sustainability, climate and energy strategies, and support incident investigation, emergency preparedness, and environmental drills.
Requirements
5 years in environmental activities or similar in a construction/commissioning site environment
Swedish and English proficient
NEBOSH certified
Local regulation, Swedish HSE compliance experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15
E-post: j.valpy@brunel.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brunel Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 559494-9579)
Jägmästargatan 2 (visa karta
)
115 42 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9964840