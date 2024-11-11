Procurement Specialist for Transformation Project
2024-11-11
Assignment Description
Our client is undergoing a significant transformation phase, redefining how the Procurement function will operate in the future.
A new program is being initiated to establish the ideal structure for procurement processes and technical solutions. Therefore, we are looking for an experienced and strategic Procurement Specialist to contribute to this initiative.
As a Procurement Specialist, you will lead a team of business development professionals and subject matter experts focused on a specific process area. The objective is to define a future vision and create a structured plan for phased implementation. Your work may also involve evaluating and selecting the most suitable software solutions to support this vision.
This is an assigment that will be ongoing until end of Februari 2025, with possbility for extension.
Key Responsibilities
- Project Management
- Define the desired future state for specific process areas
- Manage lead times and resource planning
- Prepare decision-making materials for the steering group
- Track progress and follow up on activities
- Escalate issues and resolve challenges
- Gather and manage requirements
- Ensure adherence to design principles
- Stagewise Planning and Preparation
- Develop a functional plan for process implementation
- Plan for business adoption and support throughout the transformation
- Cost Tracking and Follow-Up
- Monitor and track project costs
Qualifications:
- Relevant university degree
- Experience in procurement and/or supply chain management
- Proven track record in leading large-scale international transformation programs
- Fluent in English, both written and spoken (Swedish is a plus)
Meriting Experience:
- Previous involvement in transformation programs within procurement or supply chain
Work Conditions
- Mode of Work: Hybrid (minimum 3 days onsite per week)
Are you a structured and visionary leader with experience in large-scale transformation projects? We look forward to receiving your application!
Q har kollektivavtal och är medlem i branschorganisationen Almega samt i Svenskt Näringsliv. Företaget erbjuder interims- och rekryteringslösningar inom branscherna IT, teknik, administration, ekonomi, industri samt lager/logistik med personallösningar inom olika befattningsnivåer.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-12
Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
Q i Stockholm AB
