Procurement and Logistics Specialist - ABB AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
Procurement and Logistics Specialist
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås
2021-06-30
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås, Hallstahammar, Surahammar, Eskilstuna
Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Working in the procurement and logistics team in Energy Industries in Sweden, you will be deciding on and implementing plans for local sourcing to achieve business targets and assist regional and global sourcing initiatives.
Reporting to the Procurement & Logistics Manager, you will assist in the implementation, maintenance and compliance of procurement & logistics activities, applying and implementing standards, tools and processes to ensure good quality, on-time delivery, optimal costs, and sustainability.
Your responsibilities
Leading by example by demonstrating HSE best practices and business ethics in day-to-day operations, contract management and negotiations.
Providing assistance with e-sourcing activities.
Making procurement for projects within the energy industry business.
Delivering and participating in training programs on compliance and professional development.
Executing effective and transparent communication internally, externally and between different units and centers to drive cross-collaboration.
Standardizing processes and implementing routines in line with global directives.
Your background
Masters' or Bachelors ' degree in Engineering, Business, or other relevant coursework.
Experience in procurement, sourcing, financial structures, supply chains, profitability and understanding of the supply market.
Demonstrated experience working with enterprise resource planning and standard operating procedures
A collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills.
Technical interest and understanding.
Adaptability to fast-changing environment, ability to work also in virtual and multicultural environment.
Out-of-the-box thinking and problem-solving attitude.
Proficiency with MS Excel and PowerPoint, basic SAP skills.
Excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills and fluency in business English.
More about us
ABB energy industries is a global technology leader, with products and solutions that make power supplies smart, connected and protected. Its intelligent products and solutions make power more competitive by improving the energy efficiency, productivity and reliability of almost any operation.
Recruiting Manager Lule Shabani, +4621-32 94 69, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +4621-34 25 72; Unionen: Lennart Rixman, +4621-32 52 25; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Andreas Christiansen, +46 733-51 27 46.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB AB
Ängsgärdsgatan 6
72130 Västerås
Jobbnummer
5839763
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås
2021-06-30
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås, Hallstahammar, Surahammar, Eskilstuna
Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Working in the procurement and logistics team in Energy Industries in Sweden, you will be deciding on and implementing plans for local sourcing to achieve business targets and assist regional and global sourcing initiatives.
Reporting to the Procurement & Logistics Manager, you will assist in the implementation, maintenance and compliance of procurement & logistics activities, applying and implementing standards, tools and processes to ensure good quality, on-time delivery, optimal costs, and sustainability.
Your responsibilities
Leading by example by demonstrating HSE best practices and business ethics in day-to-day operations, contract management and negotiations.
Providing assistance with e-sourcing activities.
Making procurement for projects within the energy industry business.
Delivering and participating in training programs on compliance and professional development.
Executing effective and transparent communication internally, externally and between different units and centers to drive cross-collaboration.
Standardizing processes and implementing routines in line with global directives.
Your background
Masters' or Bachelors ' degree in Engineering, Business, or other relevant coursework.
Experience in procurement, sourcing, financial structures, supply chains, profitability and understanding of the supply market.
Demonstrated experience working with enterprise resource planning and standard operating procedures
A collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills.
Technical interest and understanding.
Adaptability to fast-changing environment, ability to work also in virtual and multicultural environment.
Out-of-the-box thinking and problem-solving attitude.
Proficiency with MS Excel and PowerPoint, basic SAP skills.
Excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills and fluency in business English.
More about us
ABB energy industries is a global technology leader, with products and solutions that make power supplies smart, connected and protected. Its intelligent products and solutions make power more competitive by improving the energy efficiency, productivity and reliability of almost any operation.
Recruiting Manager Lule Shabani, +4621-32 94 69, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +4621-34 25 72; Unionen: Lennart Rixman, +4621-32 52 25; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Andreas Christiansen, +46 733-51 27 46.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB AB
Ängsgärdsgatan 6
72130 Västerås
Jobbnummer
5839763