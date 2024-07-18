Processingenjör
2024-07-18
Process Engineer
Prysmian is the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. Each year, the company manufactures thousands of miles of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, as well as medium low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. We also produce a comprehensive range of optical fibers, copper cables and connectivity for voice, video and data transmission for the telecommunication sector.
We are 30,000 employees, across 50+ countries. Everyone at Prysmian has the potential to make their mark; because whatever you do, wherever you are based, you will be part of a company that is helping transform the world around us. Right now are we looking for a new Process Engineer to our plant in Nässjö. Are you the one?
Responsibilities
Technical support to all activities of Medium and Low voltage cable manufacturing
Tools design and production lines set-up sheets for the whole production process with main responsibility on one specific area
Preparation of work instructions to operators, SOP
Preventing and solving quality problems in the plant
Be responsible as project leader or support for new lines investment, commissioning, the prototype production and the technological approval phases during the start-up of new production process
Be responsible to create mechanical drawing for tools, equipment etc. but also layout development in the plant
Improvement projects to improve output, efficiency, and quality in the responsibility areas
Safety improvements in responsibility area to support Prysmian Zero and Beyond Safety program
Be in close contact with colleague in the other plants within Prysmian to share and develop existing processes.
Visualize and measure the performance of the machines in your specific area
Lead and coordinate Lean projects (LSS, SMED, Kaizen) around the organization to drive short-term and long-term business improvements.
Who are we looking for?
We think you will fit perfect in our team if you have a great "can-do" attitude. We think you have a Technical/Engineering Bsc/MSc degree or anything equivalent to that and have great analytical and technical skills. To fit for this position, you need to be fluent (both spoken and written) in both Swedish and English and competence in mechanical drawings in CAD, like AutoCAD software Is mandatory.
Its an advantage if you also have:
Project leader experience
Advanced competence in Excel
Knowledge of Lean methods - Six Sigma
Works proactive and goes beyond expectations
We highly value your personal qualities and see that you have a strong team spirit, are result driven and self-motivated.
For more information contact Plant Manager Fredrik Åberg, fredrik.aberg@prysmian.com
or HR Business Partner Ida Andersson, ida.andersson@prysmian.com
We are really excited about hearing from you and to read your application. Please send it to us soonest, but no later than August 31st
