Process Operator (Briquette) - DRI
2025-07-17
Take the opportunity to relocate to Boden and join the green industrial revolution. At Stegra, we offer full relocation support and the chance to be part of building Sweden's first fossil-free steel plant. You'll work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your skills drive real change. If you're looking for a future-proof career and want to make a difference - Stegra and Boden are ready for you.
About Stegra
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a strong ambition to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. With plans to employ approximately 1,500 people by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals in Boden. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
Process Operator - Briquetting
As a Process Operator in the briquetting section of the Direct Reduction (DR) Plant, you will play a critical role in ensuring the efficient and smooth operation of the briquetting process. Your responsibility is to monitor, control, and optimize production to ensure continuous operations and high-quality Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI).
Your work demands strong technical competence, problem-solving skills, and attention to detail to uphold safety, process reliability, and production efficiency. You will work closely with other team members and departments such as maintenance, safety, and production support to promote a culture of continuous improvement and safe operations. Tasks may involve climbing, working at heights, and operating in a hot and dusty environment while wearing appropriate PPE.
Responsibilities:
Actively contribute to a safe work environment by following and promoting safety protocols and participating in process control improvements.
Ensure briquetting process meets quality specifications and operational parameters for HBI production.
Monitor, inspect, and maintain briquette machines, conveyors (metal and rubber), dust collection systems, and related equipment.
Perform field operations, including starting and stopping briquette machines and carrying out roll-in, roll-out operations.
Use control systems and safety tools such as Permit-to-Work (PTW) and Lockout/Tagout/Tryout (LOTOTO) systems.
Qualifications:
High school diploma in a relevant field or equivalent education preferred.
All relevant certificates required to perform the job.
Valid driver's license preferred.
Good knowledge of English; basic Swedish is an advantage.
Experience:
Preferably hands-on experience in hot or cold briquetting processes.
Experience in DRI plant briquette operations, including troubleshooting and problem-solving.
Experience working with conveyors, dust collection systems, and relevant mechanical equipment.
Familiarity with operating in a safety-driven industrial environment using PPE correctly.
Skills and Attributes:
Preferably knowledgeable in briquette operations and associated equipment.
Organized, independent, and adaptable way of working.
Strong team player with the ability to collaborate and contribute to common goals.
Positive, can-do attitude and ability to thrive in a high-pressure production environment.
Detail-oriented with a strong focus on accuracy and precision.
What Can We Offer You?
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
Work location: Boden, northern Sweden.
Relocation support available.
The positions will be filled on an ongoing basis throughout the spring and fall.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry! Så ansöker du
