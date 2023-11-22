Process Engineer
2023-11-22
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Process Engineer to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
For the world to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and phase out oil, we need lots of efficient and sustainably produced batteries. For those batteries, Northvolt is producing in-house cathode active material. It's a large chemical plant within the large battery plants in Skellefteå and Västerås in Sweden. With the factories being built, we now need the right people to make a difference. Without skilled and talented team members, there can be no cathode active material to be manufactured into cells. We are now looking for skilled process engineers who want to join the team to make a difference. For real.
To our Cathode Process Engineering team, we look for individuals to join the:
Utility Team : focus on utility and water balances, energy optimisation, waste-water treatment, and recovery of used chemicals.
Dissolution Team : focus on process development projects in production, support pilot testing.
Precursor Team : focus on process engineering and technology development in hydrometallurgical applications, including chemical precipitation/crystallization, solid-liquid separation, and powder handling processes for battery material precursors.
Calcination Team : focus on solid handling, high temperature calcination and contamination prevention.
Commissioning Team : focus on project execution phase including mechanical completion, dynamic commissioning, and system start-up.
Technical and Process Safety Team : focus on industrial technical safety, management of fire zones, chemical safety, and dust exposure prevention.
The Process Engineer works within one or more of the above defined process areas. Responsibilities including industrial process design, mass and energy balances, product quality analysis, technology development and execution of projects. You will play an important role in the interface with equipment suppliers, engineering contractors, chemical experts, environmental engineers, production teams and Northvolt factory design teams to efficiently integrate the latest cathode chemistry and technology into the factory design. Preferably, you have experience in the field, or closely related chemical industry.
The persons we are looking for are team players, curious, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and talents who make things happen.
The Process Engineering team is working both in Västerås and Skellefteå in Sweden. In Västerås, we are currently developing and industrialising Northvolt's next generation li-ion battery cathode material. In joining us you will play an important role in validating, scaling-up and designing the process required to produce this new material. In Skellefteå, you will be a key member in the team that executes and drives the start-up of the first full-scale Northvolt production plant. Northvolt keeps growing in Sweden and abroad, and you can be part of leading the global transition to a more sustainable world.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
BSc or MSc-degree in Chemical, Manufacturing, or Process Engineering.
Experience in Cathode material process engineering or production is advantageous, as with general work experience in process/chemical industry.
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory is advantageous.
Experience and interest in the manufacturing industry is a plus.
Familiar with DOE, SPS and QA troubleshooting tools is beneficial.
Specific Skills/Abilities
English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
Highly organized and result driven.
An eye for detail.
Has a "can-do" attitude with problem-solving skills and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Ability to work well with others in an international team environment, as well as independently.
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit, and a sense of humour.
Passionate & purpose driven.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
