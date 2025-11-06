Process Automation Developer
2025-11-06
Are you passionate about continuous improvement, agile teamwork, and making automation smarter, faster, and more manageable?In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be part of our centralized operations team, you'll focus on maintaining and improving automated processes already in production
Identify and fix issues - analyze technical problems and exceptions to ensure stability and reliability
Help improve how we use automation - make our automation solutions more reliable, efficient, and easier to manage
Enhance performance and quality - optimize how current automations work to make them faster and more efficient
Collaborate across teams - work closely with developers and business analysts to improve how we work together
Test and deploy updates - help ensure new automation solutions are properly tested and successfully rolled out
Learn and grow - gain hands-on experience in developing automated process solutions
What is needed in this role: Technical mindset
Structured and analytical approach to identifying issues and implementing solutions
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
Excellent understanding of the banks business processes
Good collaboration skills - able to work with technical and non-technical stakeholders
Comfortable working in an agile team environment
It is meriting if you have experience with automation tools such as Blue Prism, UiPath or similar platforms
It is meriting if you have knowledge of automation-related programming languages such as Python, .NET, or others
It is meriting if you understand process automation principles and the automation lifecycle
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
" Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Jacob Pervaz, your future leader
