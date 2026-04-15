Principal Enterprise Architect Cloud & Infrastructure
Stockholm IT Academi AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm IT Academi AB i Stockholm
Role Overview
We are looking for an experienced Enterprise Architect to lead large scale technology transformation across complex IT environments. The role focuses on designing scalable, secure, and modern infrastructure while supporting organizations in cloud adoption, data center transformation, and application modernization.
You will work closely with business and technical teams to define architecture strategy, drive execution, and ensure alignment with business goals.
Key Responsibilities
Define and drive enterprise architecture strategy across cloud, infrastructure, and applications
Lead transformation programs including cloud migration, data center modernization, and system consolidation
Design hybrid and multi cloud architectures using Azure, AWS, and GCP
Build clear roadmaps to move from legacy systems to modern platforms
Translate business needs into practical technical solutions
Ensure security, compliance, and governance standards are followed
Guide teams on DevOps practices and automation
Lead architecture discussions, design workshops, and key technical decisions
Oversee large scale migrations of applications and infrastructure
Improve system performance, reliability, and cost efficiency
Required Skills and Expertise
Strong experience in enterprise architecture and infrastructure design
Deep knowledge of cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, and GCP
Experience with hybrid and private cloud environments
Strong understanding of virtualization and modern data centers
Hands on experience with Terraform, Ansible, and CI CD pipelines
Experience with Kubernetes and Docker
Good knowledge of networking, security, and storage systems
Experience with architecture frameworks and governance tools
Understanding of compliance standards such as PCI DSS is an advantage
Leadership and Soft Skills
Experience leading cross functional and distributed teams
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Ability to handle complex environments and multiple dependencies
Clear strategic thinking with focus on business impact
Strong problem solving and decision making skills
Nice to Have
Experience in Energy, Banking, Manufacturing, Retail, or similar industries
Exposure to AI driven solutions or digital workplace improvements
Certifications in cloud platforms or architecture frameworks
What You Will Achieve
Lead large scale transformation programs
Build future ready architecture for modern organizations
Work on high impact projects
Drive innovation while maintaining stability and efficiency Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: hr@sita.dev Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm IT Academi AB
(org.nr 559337-9141), https://sita.dev Jobbnummer
9856035