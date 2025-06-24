Post-doc - climate change impacts on hydrology and nutrient biogeochemistry
2025-06-24
Department of Soil and Environment
We looking for an independent and motivated post-doctoral researcher to conduct experimental and modelling work in a new project focusing on reducing negative impacts of climate change in agricultural landscapes.
About the position
The objectives of the project include: 1) To determine how changes in precipitation patterns modify processes and microorganisms controlling nutrient accumulation and loss in soils; 2) To measure whether nutrient losses to streams (nitrate and phosphate) and air (nitrous oxide) are higher for under drought conditions; and 3) To predict the ability of novel infrastructure for storing river flood water and reusing it for irrigation to mitigate effects of future drought and flooding, and nutrient losses in agricultural catchments. The work will include field and laboratory measurements of nutrient transformations and losses, measurements of hydrology and water quality and hydrochemical modelling of the effect of droughts and flooding on current and future nutrient losses in three study catchments in Sweden. The work will be done in collaboration with the project team, consisting of researchers with expertise in hydrology, biogeochemical cycling, and microbial ecology.
Your profile
The successful candidate shall have a PhD degree in environmental sciences or a related field with a good understanding of soil and aquatic ecosystems, biogeochemical cycling of nitrogen, phosphorus and carbon, and human impacts on hydrology and water quality.
Previous experiences with hydrological and water quality measurements are required. Practical experiences with high-frequency water quality monitoring as well as a solid background in statistical data analysis and previous experiences with catchment hydrochemical modelling will be particularly useful.
Excellent English skills, both in speaking and writing, are mandatory. Good communication skills will be useful when contacting catchment stakeholders during study visits.
Driving license category B is mandatory.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
The Department of Soil and Environment is a leading soil research institution, both nationally and internationally. Our research focuses on fundamental soil properties and processes, as well as how soil functions are affected by changes in environmental conditions, including climate change. Through research, environmental analysis and education, we contribute knowledge about future sustainable land use and develop new solutions as a basis for decision-making in agriculture, forestry and the urban environment. The working environment at the department is international and we have around 100 employees.
Our research is carried out in seven subject groups with a focus on Soil Biology, Soil Nutrient Cycling, Soil Chemistry, Agricultural Water Management, Soil and Environmental Physics, Soil Mechanics and Soil Management, and the Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils. We are responsible for important research infrastructure in the form of soil chemistry and soil physics laboratories, an X-ray scanner, long-term field experiments, a lysimeter facility, and the field research stations at Lanna and Lövsta. The Department participates in approximately 30 courses at undergraduate and advanced level.
We are a part of the Soil, Water and Environment Center at SLU (MVM-center), which provides links to research on water systems, recycling and bioenergy. Our work is aligned to national environmental and climate goals as well as to the Sustainable Development Goals. We are situated at Campus Ultuna in Uppsala and in Skara. Read more about the department here (https://www.slu.se/en/departments/soil-environment/).
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
9401397