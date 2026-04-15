PMO/Operations Responsible
W5 Solutions AB (publ) / Civilingenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Solna
2026-04-15
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W5 Solutions AB (publ) i Solna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
, Älmhult
, Sollefteå
eller i hela Sverige
W5 Solutions develops and delivers advanced systems and solutions for defence and civil protection - supporting Swedish and international government agencies, as well as industry partners. We combine deep engineering expertise with a clear focus on reliability, sustainability and innovation, providing advanced capability across Training, Power and Integration to strengthen our own forces and those of our allies.
Beyond our core technologies, we provide long-term support services including training, repair and maintenance - ensuring customers sustain readiness, extend system life and reduce operational risk. As a trusted Nordic partner, we are committed to shaping the future of defence and security through technology that performs when it matters.
About the role
As the PMO/Operations Responsible for the business area Integration, you will be part of the management team responsible for an area experiencing rapid growth and carrying substantial strategic importance for W5 Solutions.
You will be responsible for defining, maintaining, and enforcing project management standards, governance, and best practices across the organization. Your responsibilities include:
the overall progress reporting of the business area's total project portfolio
setting up ways of working for progress reporting and resource planning
participate in project financial reporting together with our business controller
supporting the project managers on all our sites (Solna, Piteå and Helsinki)
Your role will be to ensure that the business area consistently meets its objectives concerning delivery capacity, quality, customer satisfaction, and profitability. This position requires close collaboration with our product area managers, our project managers, our business controller as well as contact with sales, supply chain and the engineering departments.
You will report to the Head of Business Area for Integration and will be an integral member of the management team within the business area.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and continuously develop the operational ways of working within the product area
Ensure high-quality project delivery and effective resource planning
Monitor KPIs and overall performance outcomes
Support and mentor key personnel across various roles
Drive continuous improvement initiatives and enhance operational efficiency
Contribute to business development efforts, tender processes, and strategic decision-making
Identify, assess, and manage risks while ensuring compliance with customer specifications and relevant regulations
The role is new and can therefore be adapted to some extent based on you, your experience and what motivates and drives you to succeed and reach your full potential. Take the opportunity to become part of a competent team and a forward-looking business with extremely necessary and important technical products, both nationally and internationally!
Who we are looking for
We are seeking an individual with experience in operational leadership, ideally within the defence industry or other technology-intensive sectors. You possess a strategic mindset, with the ability to balance a broad perspective with a keen attention to detail. You are a strong team player with the ability to structure, engage and ensure tangible results.
You are adept at leading through others and are comfortable assuming overall business responsibility. You welcome change and see it as an opportunity for development. The ideal candidate thrives in dynamic, fast-paced environments where collaboration and clear communication are essential for success.
We believe you bring:
A minimum of 5 years' experience in operational roles within the technology or defence sector
Demonstrated expertise in project and resource management
A solid understanding of requirements management, system deliveries, and complex customer-driven projects
Proven ability to lead through others and build high-performing teams
Strong communication skills combined with a commercially driven approach
Fluency in both Swedish and English, in both spoken and written forms
Swedish citizenship
Do you want to be part of and contribute to our continued growth journey? Then we are ready to give you our very best conditions for us to exceed goals and achieve success together!
This is a permanent position based in Solna. We recruit on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application period has expired.
What we offer
When you join W5 Solutions, you get more than a job - you become part of a team where expertise is respected, ideas are welcomed and development is prioritised. You will work on meaningful projects with a clear connection to societal resilience, using modern technical solutions that contribute to missions that matter.
Here, you will have the opportunity to grow professionally and personally, collaborate closely with skilled and dedicated colleagues, and take ownership in an environment built on innovation, collaboration and excellence. We value team spirit, a healthy work-life balance and a culture where every contribution is recognised.
W5 Solutions is an attractive employer for people who want purposeful work, advances technology and long-term development while strengthen defence and securyt in Sweden and beyond. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7572675-1948845". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W5 Solutions AB (publ)
(org.nr 556973-2034), https://careers.w5solutions.com
Banvaktsvägen 20 (visa karta
)
171 48 SOLNA Arbetsplats
W5 Solutions Jobbnummer
9856796