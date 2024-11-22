Platform Engineer
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 5+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
For our client, we are looking for a Platform Engineer.**Software development that makes a difference**Our client is making bold digital visions come true. They aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem focused on simplifying customers' lives. Now, the client is seeking curious, creative individuals who want to change the world through innovative thinking.**What's in it for you?** The client is on an ambitious journey to redefine the customer experience in automotive through digital technology. Electrification, Autonomous Drive, and Shared Mobility are enablers for their purpose - providing freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. Software engineering is becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry. The client is bringing more software development in-house to better manage continuous integration and the complex interactions between various functions. Their data vision powers innovation and guides every decision with trusted data, overcoming obstacles through innovative, robust designs and design for change.This unit within Software Engineering has a clear purpose: to make consumers feel special and rewarded by delivering leading Scandinavian design and seamless connectivity. They operate in a fun, fast-paced organization, and you can now join the department. The mission is to provide trusted data and insights to understand product and process performance as well as customer behavior, enabling improved efficiency and a better customer experience.They are growing and are therefore looking for curious, creative individuals who want to change the world through innovative thinking. They are seeking a Senior Platform Engineer within Data and Analytics.This team works to accelerate and streamline the use of data, analytics, and AI. They innovate and collaborate to offer a great user experience and to provide a unified self-service platform.**What will you do?** As a Platform Engineer, you will be at the forefront of designing and building a platform to enhance the data and analytics capabilities of the client's Engineering organization. Your responsibilities will include configuring and setting up cloud infrastructure, deploying and operating data-oriented applications on Kubernetes, and collaborating with other teams and platform users to gather requirements and maintain seamless operations.This is an early development phase, giving you the unique opportunity to contribute directly to the platform's foundation. Your input will shape its trajectory, setting the stage for future growth and success.**Some of the tech they use today:** - **Languages:** Python, Go - **Cloud infrastructure:** Azure, Kubernetes - **DevOps:** Terraform, Crossplane, GitHub Actions, Flux, Helm, Prometheus, Grafana, Vault - **PaaS:** Databricks, Snowflake **Who are you?** The client is looking for a proactive individual with a solution-oriented mindset, who is proficient in the following areas:- Public cloud infrastructure (Azure, AWS, or equivalent).- Implementation of scalable infrastructure through an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) approach.- CI/CD with tools such as GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, etc.- Deployment and operation of applications and services on Kubernetes.- Design and implementation of internal developer platforms.Additionally, experience in any of the following is highly valued:- Networking, security, and reliability in enterprise cloud solutions.- Tools and technologies for working with Big Data, including event streaming (e.g., Kafka, MQTT), large-scale data processing (e.g., Apache Spark, Ray), and storage solutions for Big Data (e.g., Apache Iceberg, Delta Lake).- User and device authentication, data and resource access control, and data privacy protection.The client expects you to have a minimum of 5 years of experience in related fields, familiarity with Agile methods, and fluency in English, both verbal and written. You are a proactive problem solver and a flexible team player. This role is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the client has an office-first culture, so you will be expected to work the majority of the time from the office in Torslanda, Gothenburg.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
9026644