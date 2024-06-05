Plants Lead Engineer Hvdc
2024-06-05
Your responsibilities
Be a positive technical leader in your role as a Plants Lead Engineer for your Plants and civil team and drive our vision, technical deliverables and develop people and work close to our Plants project manager, Systems Lead Engineer and Project engineering manager.
Having overall technical understanding and take responsibility of the overall design of Plants and civil for HVDC land stations and/or offshore platform and its interfaces.
Driving our base design, read and understand the customers specification and act strategic technically for the best overall HVDC technical solution.
Technical coordination with Plants own departments: Electromechanical design (overall HVDC station design with placement of equipment in CAD layouts), Station auxiliary power (incl cables between HVDC equipment, auxiliary transformers, diesels, batteries), Civil design and auxiliary systems (incl fire system, climate system, security system)
Lead the team and making sure we follow processes, taking care of technical risks and fulfil the quality and represent Plants in internal and external customer meetings.
Your background
Bachelor or Master of Science in Engineering.
Several years within energy field, electrical power, electromechanical design, auxiliary power design or civil design for large projects and experience of HVDC technology or similar business as sub stations, high voltage products or offshore wind connections and/or practical experience from site work, installation and/or commissioning is an advantage.
You are an engaged, ambitious, and driven person that thrives in a constantly changing environment and who enjoys collaboration with employees, peers and beyond.
You understand technical topics and can easily understand HVDC, have a strong sense of responsibility, and when needed you are comfortable with taking decisions for your team.
Speaking and writing English fluently is required since you will be part of a global team where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world.
As a person you have a passion for people and technology, you are strong in decision making and have the right inner drive and self-management skills to take on full responsibility for your scope.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development .
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before June 19th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information:
Recruiting Manager Kamilla Sommarsjö, kamilla.sommarsjo@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives -Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
