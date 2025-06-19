Planning and Cost Control Engineer
2025-06-19
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Planning and Cost Control Engineer. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Monitor and control overall project expenditures and claims from vendors, suppliers, and subcontractors.
• Provide full planning and cost control support for the project team-covering milestone tracking, and performance reporting.
• Lead the weekly update of Primavera P6 schedules, ensuring all progress data and actuals are accurately reflected in line with real-time site activities.
• Develop and manage resource-loaded schedules in Primavera P6, assigning labour and equipment resources, monitoring utilization, and analysing workload distribution through histograms and leveling.
• Continuously evaluate project performance by analysing resource productivity, progress trends, and identifying risks to schedule adherence.
• Establish, manage, and update baseline schedules, conduct schedule review meetings and present recovery or mitigation strategies for deviations.
• Generate and maintain integrated cost and time performance reports using Primavera P6 and Excel (including S-curves).
• Build and maintain interactive dashboards in Power BI, integrating schedule and cost data to support high-level project insights and decision-making.
• Coordinate closely with production, procurement, and site departments to gather reliable progress and resource data for schedule updates and reporting.
• Provide planning and cost-related guidance to the Planning Team, identifying key risks and supporting corrective decision-making.
• Carry out additional duties as needed to support the planning and cost control function throughout the project lifecycle.
QUALIFICATIONS
• Bachelor's degree in mechanical or civil engineering.
• Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in project cost control and planning, preferably in industrial facility or infrastructure projects.
• Proven experience in the successful delivery of complex, multi-disciplinary projects with numerous interfaces.
• At least 3 years of proven experience with Primavera P6 is essential-including baseline creation, weekly updates, critical path analysis, float calculation, dependency mapping, and time impact assessments.
• Strong experience developing and managing resource-loaded schedules in Primavera P6, including manpower and equipment allocation, resource histograms, and leveling.
• Well-versed in project budgeting, forecasting, earned value analysis, and progress reporting.
• Proficient in Microsoft Excel for data analysis, progress tracking, and the creation of S-curves, with familiarity in Power Query for data transformation and integration considered an additional advantage.
• Experience using Power BI to create project performance dashboards and visualizations is a strong plus, though not required.
• Excellent communication, coordination, and presentation skills with the ability to work across teams.
• Analytical and detail-oriented with strong problem-solving capabilities.
• Capable of preparing high-quality technical documentation and reports.
Proactive, self-motivated, and capable of working independently with minimal supervision.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-19
