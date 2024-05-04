Planner
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term. Your health and wellbeing are important to us and together we will not compromise on safety in the workplace or the environment.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We are looking for a Planner to work within our PMO team in the Customized Bioprocess Solutions (CBS) organization at Cytiva's site in Uppsala.
What you'll do:
As Planner at CBS, you will play a crucial role in overseeing and coordinating various resource assignments for custom and development projects. In this role, you will work closely with project managers, line managers and stakeholders to ensure the successful assignment of resources to ongoing projects. Additionally, you will be leading the continuous work with PMO process improvements and smaller project manager tasks.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's Degree and a few years of work experience in manufacturing, logistics, or supply chain management.
Experience working with resource planning.
Knowledge of resource planning systems and tools (Smartsheet, MS Project, etc.).
Ability to communicate on various organizational levels using both Swedish and English language.
Experienced user of Microsoft Office, i.e. Excel, Power Point, and Word.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Knowledge of lean methodologies.
Experience working with custom product development within the biotechnology industry.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to prioritize and make data-driven decisions. Moreover, we believe that you are a well-organized and team-oriented individual with attention to detail and a demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize deadlines.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager George Glosemeyer at george.glosemeyer@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
At Cytiva we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cytiva can provide.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
