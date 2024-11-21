Planing Manager
Nefab AB (Kista) / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nefab AB (Kista) i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Nefab saves environmental and financial resources by optimizing supply chains. We do this by innovating together with our customers to create smarter packaging and logistics solutions while always respecting people and high ethical standards. This contributes to a better tomorrow for our customers, for society, and for the environment.
With more than 70 years of experience combined with competence and presence in more than 30 countries, we offer global solutions and local service worldwide to companies in industries such as Telecom, Datacom, Energy, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Lithium Batteries. Nefab has about 4000 employees in Europe, North & South America and Asia. In 2022, the turnover was SEK 9.5 billion. The owners of Nefab Group are the Nordgren/Pihl family and FAM AB (Wallenberg).
Are you passionate about optimizing operations and driving efficiency in a dynamic environment? We are looking for an ambitious and driven person that wants to take on a challenge as Planning Manager. This person will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our production and supply chain processes. Based at our headquarters, you will work closely with senior leadership and have the chance to lead strategic initiatives like the Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) process as well as supporting the global rollout of our ERP (M3) system. This is your opportunity to make a real impact in a growing company that values innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence.
Your main areas of responsibility as Planning Manager:
• Production and Procurement Planning: Develop and optimize our E2E supply chain process including production, procurement, and inventory plans to ensure a smooth flow of materials and components. Focus on maximizing material utilization and reducing lead times.
• Operational Optimization: Improve operational efficiency by optimizing processes for make-to-order (MTO) assembly and overall production flow. Identify bottlenecks and implement solutions to boost productivity.
• S&OP Implementation: Lead the introduction and continuous development of the Sales & Operations Planning and Execution processes, aligning demand, supply, and production capacities with business goals.
• ERP (M3) Implementation: Play a critical role in the ERP (M3) system rollout, focusing on end-to-end planning. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish planning templates, ensure data accuracy, and facilitate seamless system integration.
• Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with procurement, production sites in all of our regions, and supply chain teams to ensure alignment on planning activities and support the company's overall objectives.
Qualifications and experience:
The ideal candidate will have a bachelor's or master's degree in industrial engineering, Supply Chain Management, or a related field, along with at least 2-3 years of relevant experience in production planning, supply chain management, or a similar role. Previous experience in a manufacturing or assembly environment is highly desirable. Proficiency in using ERP systems is expected, with knowledge of M3 being a significant advantage. A strong analytical mindset and problem-solving capabilities are essential for success in this role, as is familiarity with planning and scheduling tools.
Experience with process improvement methodologies, such as Lean principles, will be considered a plus, as will the ability to identify areas for improvement and implement effective solutions. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are vital, as the role involves collaboration with stakeholders across various functions and levels of the organization.
The candidate should ideally have prior experience in ERP implementation or optimization projects. A strong understanding of Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) processes and best practices is also beneficial. Additionally, the ability to manage complex projects while balancing multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment will be key to succeeding in this role.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required for this position. Swedish language skills are a plus but not mandatory.
Personal characteristics:
The person needs to be a bit visionary and independent to fit in. The level of ambition and independence is high, but the business climate is welcoming and good. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are also vital, as the role involves collaboration with stakeholders across various functions and levels of the organization.
What does the company offer you?
At Nefab, we value innovation, teamwork, and continuous improvement. This is a unique opportunity to join a dynamic organization and make a significant impact on our operations. If you are passionate about optimizing planning processes and driving efficiency, we encourage you to apply and become part of our journey towards operational excellence.
About the company:
With 75 years of experience plus expertise and presence in 38 countries, we offer global solutions and local services worldwide to companies in industries such as telecom, datacom, energy, semiconductors, healthcare, mining & construction, and LiB & E-mobility. The Nefab Group has around 5,000 employees and an annual turnover of more than 10 billion SEK. Nefab Group AB is part of a group of 45 companies.
Nefab saves environmental and financial resources by optimizing supply chains. We do this by innovating together with our customers to create smarter packaging and logistics solutions while always respecting people and high ethical standards.
Location:
The position can be based in either Kista or Jönköping, Sweden (preferrable in Kista) with occasional travel required.
Application In this recruitment process, Nefab collaborates with Meritmind. For more information, please contact the responsible recruitment consultant at Meritmind, Anette Wickholm 070-712 98 08 or Ulrika Wallerman 070-166 08 60.
Interviews and selection will take place continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible.
You can apply for this position if the ad is available on our website. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nefab AB
(org.nr 556226-8143) Arbetsplats
Nefab AB (Kista) Jobbnummer
9023583