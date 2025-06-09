Piping Spooling Engineer
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2025-06-09
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ Piping Spooling Engineer. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Summary:
We are hiring a skilled Piping Spooling Engineer with experience in weld mapping and digital welding traceability systems such as Weld Log & Spool Log. This role is essential in ensuring the smooth coordination between piping design, spooling, and welding documentation for fabrication and construction projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Prepare and review piping spool drawings and isometric extraction from 3D models.
Assign weld numbers, create weld maps, and manage spool release packages.
Integrate spooling data into Weld Log & Spool Log or equivalent weld management software.
Ensure accurate traceability of welds, materials, and welders in line with QA/QC requirements.
Work closely with welding engineers, QC inspectors, and fabrication teams.
Maintain alignment of spool drawings with construction schedules and welding priorities.
Support the generation of weld logs and Spool log reports.
Assist in troubleshooting spooling or weld data inconsistencies.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, Piping Engineering, or related discipline.
8+ years of experience in piping fabrication & installation and spooling.
Proficient with spooling tools (e.g., Spoolgen, AutoCAD Plant 3D, Navisworks).
Experience using WeldLog or similar digital weld tracking tools.
Strong understanding of piping and welding codes (ASME B31.3/B31.1, ISO, API, EN 13480).
Detail-oriented with strong documentation and organizational skills.
Preferred:
Experience in EPC & Contractor, oil & gas, or modular fabrication projects.
Familiarity with NDT processes and welding procedure documentation.
Knowledge of databases and reporting tools for weld traceability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-09
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9379621