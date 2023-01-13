PIM Developer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to influence and craft the technical strategy that supports Volvo Cars to grow and reach our goal of being an electric car company by 2030? Then we would like you to join our Cluster as a PIM Developer with experience in Java!
The Car Service Cluster is a part of the Global Online Experience (GOX) area, and We are building various products which will help us create value per our new business models and help us cope with the transformation the automotive industry is going through.
We're looking for someone that will contribute to crafting a high-quality data ecosystem that spans multiple product teams and clusters. We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time when you can have a great impact and support us set the tone for the next chapter in our company's history!
What you'll do
• Design, create and configure a PIM instance and manage MDM configurations.
• Perform data loads into PIM from various sources and build integrations with services for text translation, data export, etc.
• PIM Repository changes, including adding new fields, enumerations, import/export templates, categories, and sub-entities.
• Creation, validation, and configuring the Product Quality Metrics and Enrichment workflows.
You and your skills
We think you are an experienced PIM Developer who's previously worked on several products. You are passionate about Product information management, developing and configuring PIM tools, sourcing data and building integrations with various systems, and building product information models for large enterprises. You know Java, and you feel comfortable working in a platform with a Docker/Kubernetes/Cloud setup. It would help if you also had a solid understanding of microservices. Hands-on knowledge of Censhare PIM is a bonus.
To be effective in this role, you need to take charge as well as be a collaborator. You should have the ability to drive and create commitment. It is important that you have integrity and a change management mindset.
This is a full time position with placement in Gothenburg or Stockholm.
We offer our employees great benefits such as:
• Plenty of leaves to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
• At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you're a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in Sweden, China, or the USA. Read more here: https://group.volvocars.com/careers/family-bond-by-volvo-cars
• Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
• An annual allowance to spend on your health and well-being.
• Hybrid in-office/work-from-home policy.
How To Learn More And Apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Kindly apply for this position through our jobs portal, enclosing your CV in English by no later than the 5th of February. We will not accept applications via email due to GDPR. Please note that selections will be running continuously so don't delay with your application.
For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Mohammad Zohrehvand, Engineering Manager at mohammad.zohrevamd@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Lovisa Ermell at lovisa.ermell@volvocars.com
.
Warm welcome with your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "61557-41273032". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lovisa Ermell 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7342788