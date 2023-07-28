Physical Laboratory Engineer
Mölnlycke Health Care is a world-leading provider of single-use surgical and wound care products for customers, healthcare professionals and patients. We develop and bring to market innovative wound care and surgical products along the entire continuum of care - from prevention to post-acute settings. Our solutions provide value for money, supported by clinical and health economic evidence.
About the position
I am searching for a Physical Laboratory Engineer within projects and platforms for a consultant assignment that will start September or after agreement. The purpose of this position is to provide projects, platforms and other customers with physical test data accompanied by documented analysis and statistical input. The work includes a significant amount of setting up systems for testing of wound dressings, and thus require a technical mindset and experience within laboratory work. You will also secure expertise within physical testing for Mölnlycke Health Care.
Applications will be evaluated continously and the position may be filled before the end date. Submit your CV and personal letter today!
Responsibilities
As a physical laboratory engineer you will be a key player in the day-to-day operations within a regulatory controlled environment.
The work includes, but are not limited to:
• Physical testing to projects and platforms - ensure that physical tests are executed with appropriate methods and that test analyses are delivered in a timely and efficient fashion to support business objectives.
• Setting up systems to test various physical properties.
• Outsourcing - plan, order, follow up execution and secure reports of tests to be performed by external laboratories.
• Implement new methods - responsible for the implementation of new physical test methods.
• Take part in the validation and development of test methods.
• Instruments - control and maintain performance of laboratory equipment and support continuous improvement activities.
• Regulatory demands - analyse tests and report data in accordance with the quality system.
• Participate in the work to maintain the quality system in the laboratory.
Your profile
We expect you to have:
• A Bachelor 's or Master 's degree, preferably in Material Science, Chemical, Textile or Mechanical Engingeering or a similar field.
• Relevant hands-on laboratory experience.
• Test performance skills.
• Equipment and method knowledge within physical testing.
• Collaboration and communication skills.
• Experience from working with cross disciplinary projects.
• Knowledge within regulatory demands.
• Previous experience working in a regulatory controlled environment.
• Previous experience working in the MedTech industry (desirable).
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles.
It suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
