PhD-student in Mining and Rock Engineering
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2025-02-21
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 2 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 17,900 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.A multidisciplinary project integrating Mining and Rock Engineering, Machine Elements, Economics, and Law will commence with a consortium comprising LTU, LKAB, and Vattenfall. We are seeking three highly motivated PhD candidates to contribute to the interdisciplinary research spanning science, technology, and social sciences in addressing challenges related to underground hydrogen storage. As an employee at Luleå University of Technology, you have good opportunities to develop yourself into an expert on the subject but also develop as a person.
Project description
Three Ph.D. students and one postdoctoral researcher will work on the SUV project. The project contributes to the green transition and carbon neutrality in the steel industry in Norrbotten by developing large-scale underground hydrogen storage technology (UHS) in mines/mining areas including abandoned production levels. The work will be carried out in collaboration between Luleå University of Technology, LKAB and Vattenfall. The project involves a comprehensive investigation and evaluation of technical, economic, legal, safety and regulatory aspects in connection with a future application of large-scale UHS in mining areas, which promotes circularity and renewable energy use for fossil-free steel production in future integrated value chains. As a Ph.D. student, the role offers a unique chance to impact sustainable development and to create a fossil-free society.
Senior researchers who have expertise in rock mechanics, rock cavern design, material science, economics and law will work in the project as well. We expect a close cooperation between the senior researchers and the PhD students as well as collaboration between university and industry.
For the doctoral position in the subject Mining and Rock Engineering, your role is to conduct site investigation at abandoned mining areas and collect data from the field, test the behavior of discontinuities under cyclic loading, and assess the feasibility of using existing underground drifts and shafts for hydrogen storage by using numerical modelling techniques.
Duties
As a PhD student, you are expected to perform both laboratory, numerical and field work within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. You shall read compulsory doctoral courses too. The majority of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you may have the opportunity to try out the teaching role. You will be a member of the network of young scientists (NYS) at CH2ESS. NYS is a self-organizing network that arranges field trips, workshops, and other exciting activities to increase your future career perspectives.
Qualifications
In order to be eligible for this position, the applicant must have a MSc degree in Rock Mechanics, Mining Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering or Solid Mechanics. A strong background in the area of numerical modelling is required.
The successful candidate for this position is a highly motivated person with a great aptitude for research, a strong intellect and disciplined work habits. Since some work will be conducted on site and in close collaboration with other researchers and industry partners, the ability to work collaboratively in larger groups is an important asset. Applicant must have good skills in both written and spoken English. It is a great advantage if you are fluent in spoken and written Swedish so that you can collect data in Sweden and teach courses that are given in Swedish.
For further information about a specific subject, you could refer to General curricula for the board of the faculty of science and technology.
Information
Fulltime fixed-term employment for 4 years (up to maximum five years). Departmental duties such as administration and/or teaching up to maximum 20 % of fulltime may be added. Start date for the position is April-September 2025.
For further information, please contact: Professor Ping Zhang, (+46)920-49 3016, ping.zhang@ltu.se
Professor Daniel Johansson, (+46)920-49 2361, daniel.johansson@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, (+46)920-49 2037, diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S: Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792, lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the Apply button following the link below. The application should include a CV, cover letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English. Mark your application with the reference number.
Last day to apply: March 31, 2025
Reference number 886-2025 Ersättning
Salary according to PhD agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9180456