PhD student position
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-06-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
PhD student in Wastewater engineering/Biotechnology/Data analysis - micropollutants
This PhD student position offers a unique opportunity for a dedicated, curious, and independent person. You are interested in biological and chemical processes taking place in wastewater treatment. You enjoy combining experimental laboratory work with theoretical analysis and modelling. While your main focus will be the research project and your own development as a researcher, the position also offers opportunities to participate in teaching and student interaction at both undergraduate and master's level.
The project focuses on organic micropollutant removal from wastewater in biological activated carbon filters.
Project overview
In this PhD project, you will analyse the removal of organic micropollutants (OMPs) from wastewater in biological activated carbon filters.
Wastewater treatment plants are significant sources of OMPs in the environment. Granular activated carbon (GAC) adsorption has emerged as a key removal process. In addition to adsorption, biodegradation by the biofilm that develops on the granule surfaces plays an important role-sometimes enhancing, sometimes impairing the removal efficiency.
Despite the importance of the combined effect of adsorption and biodegradation, little is currently known about their interaction. This project aims to fill that knowledge gap by:
• Operating laboratory-scale GAC filters
• Sampling from full-scale filters
• Assessing how dissolved organic matter and microbial community composition affect OMP removal
• Investigating the spatial localization of OMPs and their transformation products within biofilm and GAC matrix
• Analysing biofilm structure and microbial communities
Additionally, you will develop a mathematical model that includes both adsorption and biodegradation mechanisms. This model will be calibrated using pilot-scale GAC filter data to aid in system understanding, design, and optimisation.
Main responsibilities
• Conduct research within the PhD project (>80%)
• Publish scientific articles and present your work at international conferences
• Contribute to teaching or other departmental duties (<20%)
• Take PhD-level courses relevant to your field
Research environment
The project will be carried out at the Division of Water Environment Technology (WET), Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Chalmers University of Technology.
As a PhD student, you will be part of the research group in Wastewater Management and Environmental Biotechnology, and supervised by one main supervisor and five additional senior researchers (four from WET and one from Systems Control at the Department of Electrical Engineering), each with complementary expertise. You will collaborate with other PhD students and postdocs within the group.
Our research covers a range of topics-from microbial ecology theory to process engineering. We develop new treatment processes and investigate the fundamental science behind them. Examples of our research areas include:
• Anammox
• Fermentation
• Microbial electrochemistry
• Aerobic granular sludge
• Moving bed biofilm processes
• Micropollutant removal
• Recirculating aquaculture systems
Our projects often involve collaboration with municipalities, R&D companies, and consultants.
Your profile
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• MSc degree in a relevant field such as Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, or Biotechnology
Equivalent requirements apply for individuals with international degrees (e.g., a 4-year bachelor's degree)
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Additional experience that will strengthen your application:
• Operating filters or reactors
• Molecular biology techniques
• Programming, data analysis, and statistics
• Mathematical modelling
• Wastewater engineering
Contract terms
The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
What we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
How to apply
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 15 August, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Professor Britt-Marie Wilénbritt-marie.wilen@chalmers.se
,
