PhD student position
2025-07-04
PhD student position in Robotics and Machine Learning for Autonomous Manipulation
We are offering a WASP, The Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program, funded PhD position that provides a unique opportunity to develop deep expertise in robotics, machine learning, and control. WASP is a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. It is by far the largest individual research program in Sweden. Please see https://wasp-sweden.org/
for further details.
We are seeking up to two qualified candidates who can collaborate effectively as a team.
Research focus
The project combines rigorous theoretical research with practical, application-driven, and experimental work. It includes active collaboration with both academic institutions and industrial partners. The focus of the research is on robotic manipulation-critical capabilities enabling a wide range of robotic applications. As a PhD student, you will receive academic and pedagogical training and become part of a dynamic, international research community and network.
This project aims to develop skills for an autonomous mobile robot to perform complex manipulation tasks. Our goal is to enable continuous learning, allowing the robot to improve over time by gathering knowledge about the diverse physical and geometric properties of objects and dynamic changes in the environment. This involves leveraging rich sensory data-such as vision and touch-encoding knowledge from experience and building goal-directed behaviors that combine dexterity with high-level planning to achieve complex manipulation tasks in real-world, human-centric settings.
Research environment
The position is based in the Automatic Control Group comprising about 35 researchers at the division of Systems and Control, which has about 100 employees and is the largest division of the Department of Electrical Engineering. You will be supervised by senior researchers with expertise in robotics, machine learning, automatic control, and optimization. The group leads and participates in numerous collaborative research initiatives with other universities, research institutes, and industry partners.
Eligibility and requirements
Applicants should hold a Master's degree* in one of the following or related fields:
• Robotics
• Computer Science
• Electrical and Computer Engineering
• Mechanical Engineering
• Applied Mathematics
• Applied Physics
• Statistics and Optimization
A strong background in robotics, machine learning, and control is essential. Applicants should also demonstrate:
• High academic achievement in relevant undergraduate and graduate courses
• Proficiency in programming (C/C++, Python) and experience with ROS
• Practical experience in hardware and simulation-based implementations
• Fluency in both written and spoken English
Previous experience in robot learning research will be considered a strong merit.
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
Contract terms
The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
About WASP and the grauate school
WASP is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry.
The graduate school within WASP is dedicated to provide the skills needed to analyze, develop, and contribute to the interdisciplinary area of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software. Through an ambitious program with research visits, partner universities, and visiting lecturers, the graduate school actively supports forming a strong multi-disciplinary and international professional network between PhD-students, researchers and industry.
Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/graduate-school/
What we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
How to apply
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: 24 August, 2025. We will begin reviewing applications as they are received. Early submissions are encouraged, as the review process will be ongoing until the positions are filled.
For questions, please contact:
Associate professor Yasemin Bekirogluyaseminb@chalmers.se
