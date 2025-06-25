PhD Student in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Robotics and Artificial Intelligence subject, RAI, at the Department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology, is now looking for a PhD student to contribute to our growing activities. The RAI team is conducting fundamental research in all the aspects of robotics with a specific focus on aerial, space and bioinspired robotics.
Subject description
Robotics and artificial intelligence aim to develop novel robotic systems that are characterised by advanced autonomy for improving the ability of robots to interact with the surrounding environment and humans during the execution of specific tasks.
Project description
The vision of RAI is aiming in closing the gap from theory to real life, while the team has a strong expertise in field robotics. Specific application areas of focus are robotics for mines, aerial inspection of aging infrastructure, multi-robotic search and rescue, multi sensorial fusion and multirobot coordination, including multirobot perception, decentralization and mission execution. The RAI team has a strong European and National participation in multiple R&D&I projects.
Duties
As a PhD student you will perform research with substantial theoretical and experimental components that should be published in peer-reviewed major international journals and at major conferences. The position will include supervision of MSc and to assist in grant applications from research funding agencies/councils, the EU framework program or the industry. The position might also involve teaching assistance, seminars and presentations.
You will be working in the field of robotic autonomy and all activities will be linked with National, European and worldwide R&D Projects.
The research topic is in the area of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. More specifically, the position will involve dense research activities in the area of designing, experimenting and theoretical development, with the following research areas providing a template for relevant directions:
Research Topics:
• Field Robotics with a focus on Extreme Environments
-Complex Terrain Navigation:
-UGVs Forest and Arctic Environments
-Traversability-aware path planning
-Semantic segmentation for navigation
-Perception in sensor-degraded environments:
-Smoke/dust/snow filtering
-Degraded Object detection/localization
-Scene awareness for mission planning
-Mission-specific modules such as autonomous firefighting, sampling, rescue operations, or large-scale mission planning.
For further information about a specific subject see general curricula for the Board of the faculty of science and technology
Qualifications
To be qualified for the position, you must have a MSc degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or Computer Science or Agricultural engineering or related subject. Perfect scientific skills with excellence in real life experimentation, as well as very good communication skills are considered as a strong plus. You will represent the group in different occasions, both in Sweden and world-wide, hence very good knowledge in English is a must.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%.
For further information please contact:
George Nikolakopoulos, Chaired Professor, (+46 )920 49 1298 geonik@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46)920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV with a full description of all the scientific merits of the candidate, motivation letter, list of 2 persons that could provide recommendation for the candidate and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. The diplomas must be written in Swedish or English. Your application must be written in English. Mark your application with the reference number below.
Final day to apply: August 3, 2025
