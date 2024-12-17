PhD positions in far-infrared semiconductor electronics
2024-12-17
We are looking for two PhD students to join our cutting-edge research in nanoelectronics for terahertz applications. You will explore advanced semiconductor devices and circuits, shaping the future of terahertz electronics. In this role, you will work closely with world-class research groups and industrial collaborators, benefiting from state-of-the-art facilities. Your research will push the boundaries of far-infrared electronics, with real-world impact in areas such as wireless systems, remote sensing, and space instrumentation.
Information about the division and the department
At the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience, you will be part of a unique and collaborative research environment in micro- and nanotechnology, housing over 250 researchers and PhD students. The main research activities at the terahertz and millimetre wave division are on technologies with applications that span from basic science to future sensors and communication systems. We are at the forefront of innovation in terahertz electronics, working on projects that push the boundaries of what is possible, aiming for the next generation of wireless systems, remote sensing and space terahertz instrumentation. You will benefit from fruitful discussions with our industrial collaborators and be part of an inspiring team that values collaboration.
The project aims to investigate and create a new framework for far-infrared semiconductor electronics for space-borne Earth climate observations. With this goal in mind, one PhD project will explore ultra-low-noise detectors and other advanced terahertz receiver architectures. This challenging project is supported by the European Research Council (ERC).
Major responsibilities
Your research will be directed toward advancing semiconductor devices and circuits for terahertz frequency applications (2- 5 THz). It will be pursued at the Terahertz and Millimetre Wave Laboratory. You will fabricate demonstrators in our state-of-the-art Nanofabrication facility and perform experiments in the terahertz characterisation facility (Kollberg Laboratory).
As a PhD student, you are expected to develop your scientific skills and concepts and effectively communicate the results of your research both verbally and in writing. This position also involves teaching at Chalmers' undergraduate level, which accounts for up to 20 per cent of your working hours and will give you a solid academic experience.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position, you must have:
• A master's degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Engineering Physics (F) or Electrical Engineering (E);
• good communication skills;
• the ability to work in an interdisciplinary group;
• good analytical and experimental skills;
• an excellent ability to work independently toward the goals expressed in the project plan;
• good oral and written English skills.
Further, as the position involves collaboration between research groups and the industry, you must enjoy working in different environments and proactively participate in new research initiatives.
It is meritorious if you have:
• a solid foundation in semiconductor device physics and microwave engineering;
• experience in nanofabrication and/or semiconductor technology.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
The project is already in progress, and we are seeking a candidate who can start at the earliest opportunity.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240561 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
One page where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor's and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: January 15, 2025.
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Jan Stake
Email: jan.stake@chalmers.se Ersättning
