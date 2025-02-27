PhD Position in Multiscale characterization of bone
2025-02-27
Are you interested in working at the intersection of materials science and health? This PhD position offers the opportunity to apply materials characterization techniques to a unique biological material-bone, the key component of the human skeleton. Bone's complex architecture spans multiple length scales, requiring a comprehensive approach to understand the relationships between structure, composition, and mechanical properties, all of which are essential for its biological function.
About us
The position is based in the Department of Physics, within the Division of Microstructure Physics, where we investigate material properties from the macroscopic scale down to the atomic scale. Our research makes use of advanced techniques such as electron microscopy, atom probe tomography, and micro-mechanical testing, utilizing the state-of-the-art infrastructure available at the Chalmers Materials Analysis Laboratory (CMAL) as well as at international large-scale research infrastructures such as synchrotrons and neutron sources.
The project is led by Dr. Chiara Micheletti, who is joining Chalmers as an assistant professor during spring 2025, and who will be the main supervisor for the PhD student. The research involves international and interdisciplinary collaborations, including partners in the health sector at the Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg.
About the research project
Understanding bone's smallest structural levels remains technically challenging, yet it is crucial for gaining insights into its mechanical and biological functions. This project aims to connect micro- and nanoscale features of bone's architecture using advanced characterization tools, including but not limited to electron microscopy. These findings will contribute to a better understanding of bone development and function, both in healthy conditions and in in the presence of diseases affecting fracture resistance.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• A Master of Science degree in Materials Engineering, Engineering Physics, Physics, or a related field
• Strong interest in research and a willingness to learn
• Ability to work independently, take initiative, and assume responsibility
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Excellent written and oral communication skills in English
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Hands-on experience in electron microscopy (SEM and/or TEM)
• Knowledge of focused ion beam instrumentation
• Practical experience in biological sample preparation
• Experience in programming (Matlab, Python) for image and data analysis
What you will do
• Plan and conduct experimental work
• Develop scientific concepts and lead projects
• Complete advanced-level courses relevant to the research topic
• Present research findings at conferences and publish in scientific journals
• The position also includes teaching at Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20% of working hours
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The duration of the position is four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter
• Two references that we can contact
• Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
• Documents confirming your English proficiency: e.g. TOEFL/IELTS test results, a course/project report written in English (if your bachelor's/master's thesis is not in English).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: March 30, 2025
For questions please contact:
Magnus Hörnqvist Colliander, Head of Division magnus.colliander@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
