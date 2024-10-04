People Leader Cross family Technology Engineering
2024-10-04
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape future sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Technology and Service Development, you will contribute to transforming our company, the transport industry, and society.
Prognostics is an engineering discipline focused on predicting when a system or a component will no longer perform its intended function. In this position, you lead a team of engineers, software developers, and data scientists who develop preventive and predictive maintenance solutions, which are the basis for prognosis in the Volvo Group.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Facilitator and coach for the team. Manage resources and operating expenses.
* Secure quality, delivery precision, and cost of the maintenance data that feeds the service planning tools across the Volvo Group brands.
* Develop and support the strategy for the application of data analytics in the field of predictive maintenance.
* Drive the development of models to power the next generation of predictive maintenance solutions.
* Lead the research efforts in the area.
Your future team
We are an enthusiastic team of highly skilled people supporting the Volvo Group vision by developing technologies and services for leading Aftermarket solutions. We believe in engineering based on technology opportunities, a thorough understanding of our customer's needs, and supporting sustainable business for AB Volvo and our customers.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do, too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you must bring:
* At least five years of experience in product development.
* Experience in leading solutions based on data analytics.
* Experience leading cross-functional teams.
* Strong analytical skills and highly motivated.
We will prefer candidates who have:
* Knowledge of vehicle technologies, embedded software, and diagnostics.
* Experience in the automotive aftermarket.
* Data analytics applied to vehicle quality, maintenance, or uptime.
* Knowledge of agile and waterfall product development methods.
* Track record in change management.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
The last day to apply is October 31.
For further information please contact
Soares Guilherme, Director Technology&Service Development, guilherme.soares@volvo.com
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid compensation and benefits package, and you will enjoy working in a global company that values diversity and is driving prosperity through transport solutions.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
