Pega developer to major bank!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client in revolutionizing banking operations! We are now looking for a passionate candidate who is an experienced PEGA Developer. You are offered secure employment, a role where you can grow long-term and last but not least - really good and competent colleagues. Boost your career and be a part of a dynamic team implementing cutting-edge solutions, optimizing processes, and building seamless workflows for a major Nordic bank.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Step into a dynamic position where you'll have a key influence in leveraging PEGA software for digital process automation, customer relationship management, and business process management. For the ideal candidate, the role evolves into a leadership position within the team. Your principal duty is to guide the design and implementation of automated flows, ensuring the optimal use of PEGA's capabilities to revolutionize banking operations.
As the bank transitions from outdated manual processes, this team is at the forefront of crafting superior solutions. The organizational mission is to construct a groundbreaking process for credit card applications, with a broader vision of creating a functional system adaptable to various locations. Central to the approach is achieving a seamless digital self-service experience, enhancing navigation for both customers and internal handlers. This is a long-term assignment through Academic Work with the possibility of being directly recruited by the client if everyone is happy with the collaboration.
You are offered
• To become part of a large international company at the forefront of technology
• The opportunity to develop internally and increase your expertise in banking and finance
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead the design and implementation of PEGA solutions
• Develop and configure the PEGA workflow
• Support the architectural design work
• System and process documentation
• Assist other agile team members in their tasks
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• PEGA certification
• Previous experience as a PEGA developer, preferably experience from multiple different implementations.
• Previous experience in software development
• Very good knowledge of English in both speech and writing as it is used in daily work.
• It is considered a merit if you have bank experience.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15101965". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8456705