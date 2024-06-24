Payroll Expert
2024-06-24
We are looking for a Payroll Expert!
About the position:
We are looking for a skilled Payroll Expert to join our customers Nordic team of professionals. As a Payroll Expert, you will be a crucial part of customers Knowledge Operations team, working closely with team members across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway. The team is responsible for coordinating with our clients' payroll providers (Zalaris and Silta) to ensure accurate and timely payroll delivery to the companies served by TSS. They also handle various HR administrative duties and create content for our clients' People Portal. Additionally, the team supports the HR Service Desk by providing guidance and training on client processes, policies, and guidelines. This newly established team is currently in a training phase and is dedicated to enhancing client processes through the use of the People Portal, automation, and collaboration with payroll providers. They aim to shift administrative tasks to the HR Service Desk and ultimately to Knowledge Operations, which will take on more responsibilities for HR services in Nordic countries. The Knowledge Operations team, which was established on May 1, is also in its early stages and is focused on tasks related to Sweden initially. The team holds regular team meetings and catch-ups between the team leader and members.Responsibilities:
Serve as the process owner for Swedish payroll and HR administrative processes
Collaborate with payroll providers to ensure accurate payroll delivery
Continuously improve and streamline existing payroll processes
Stay updated on HR and payroll developments in the Swedish organization
Develop and maintain information in the People Portal
Support HR functions and act as a contact person for Finance
Help in building a high-performing Nordic Knowledge Operations team
Assist and provide guidance to HR colleagues, including the HR Service Desk, Compensation and Benefits specialists, HR Generalists, and People Business Partners, in your specific field of knowledge
Tasks:
Handle various HR and payroll administrative responsibilities such as reporting, oversight, budgeting, data verification, audits, incentives, holiday bonuses, etc
Monitor and collaborate with our payroll provider, Zalaris HR Service Desk, on tactical, contractual, and operational matters
Support the HR Service Desk by managing tasks, providing training, sharing information, etc.
Address inquiries in Service Now (Tier 2 support) and maintain and enhance People Portal content, including knowledge articles, banners, feedback, and notifications
Assist in HR and payroll projects as required
Qualifications:
Fluency in spoken and written Swedish (mother tongue level)
Very good spoken and written English
Expertise in Swedish law, labor law, and payroll processes
Proficiency in MS Office tools, particularly Excel and Word
Experience with Workday, SAP, and Service Now is a plus
Personality:
Independent and self-motivated
Strong collaboration and communication skills
Service-oriented with excellent written communication abilities
Structured and analytical approach to problem-solving
Responsible, detail-oriented, and able to build professional relationships
Other:
Our clients location is in Solna and you're expected to work full-time (40h/w).
Surely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes.
Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Rekrytering is a niche and innovative company that operates in the consulting and recruitment industry.
We are active in HR, IT, and Finance and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants, among other things, health insurance,
