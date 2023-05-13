Patent Engineer to Innovative Mips!
2023-05-13
Mips AB specializes in helmet-based safety and is a world leader in its field. The technology, which is protected by an extensive patent portfolio, is sold to the global helmet industry. Mips consists of curious and committed individuals who work together to create a safer everyday life for fellow human beings.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mips AB sells its products to helmet manufacturers who implement Mips technology in helmets which are then marketed to end users. Mips works with several of the world's major helmet manufacturers in the sports helmet category, but also sells the company's solutions to brands operating in the motorcycle and safety helmet categories. They have their headquarters in Täby, where their unique testing facility is also located. Mips currently employs approximately 100 people who work in sales, research and development, production, and administration, of which around 75 are based at the headquarters. Mips is constantly growing and is now looking for a Patent Engineer for their IP department!
You will be offered:
• An innovative company working on an international playing field
• An exciting position in a company where intellectual property is of outmost importance
• A challenging role with a broad area of responsibility
• A great team of colleagues who are always on the move - perhaps you are interested in a workout in the on-site gym, a bike ride at lunchtime, a tennis match on their own tennis court besides the office, or playing with one of the dogs in the office?
• Favorable wellness benefits of SEK 5000
• One free Mips helmet per year
Please have a look at the video below about Mips!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Some of your responsibilities will include:
• Building and being responsible for Mips internal IP management system
• Handling patent applications in collaboration with external patent attorneys
• Conducting novelty searches
• Managing invention disclosures
• Participating in freedom-to-operate (FTO) searches
• Conducting competitor patent monitoring
• Working closely with R&D, Science, and IP Manager
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a Master's degree in engineering or equivalent, preferably in a relevant technical field
• Has at least 2 years of experience working with patents, preferably in the industry or at PRV (Swedish Patent and Registration Office)
• Is fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English as both languages are used in the daily work
It is desirable if you:
• Have previous experience working with patents in a company's internal patent department
• Have experience working with any IP management system, such as Ipendo or similar
Qualities we are looking for in you:
• Structured
• Quality-conscious
• Problem-solving
• Collaborative
Additional Information:
• Start: Immediately with consideration to notice period
• Employment: Full-time
• Location: Stockholm, Täby
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work. We will review applications on an ongoing basis and the advertisement may be closed before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
