Partner Marketing project manager- Channel Partner Program
2024-08-21
Are you passionate about building strong partnerships and driving innovative marketing initiatives? We are now looking for a Project Manager Partner Marketing CPP for our Channel Partner Program to join our dynamic team, is that you?
Who is your future team?
You will join the Partner Marketing & Programs team-a global marketing function dedicated to generating demand and business opportunities for Axis worldwide through strategic partnerships. Responsible for developing Axis partner program offerings and to grow partner loyalty. We are a team of passionate marketers who will inspire you, challenge you, and be there for a chat over morning coffee. At Axis, partnerships are at the heart of what we do. Through collaboration, we define and shape new opportunities in the market. Together with our global partners, we help organizations become safer and smarter every day.
What you'll do as a Project Manager Partner Marketing CPP
As a project manager, you'll play a pivotal role in helping to shape and execute partner marketing strategies that create new market opportunities and enhance our partner experience. In your role you will:
* Lead and Innovate: Take charge of global partner marketing projects, aligning them with our business plan and partner marketing strategy. Your creativity and leadership will be key in designing initiatives that resonate with our partners.
* Collaborate and Connect: Work closely with virtual teams, cross-functional groups in sales & marketing, and product management to deliver impactful marketing campaigns. Your collaborative spirit will foster strong relationships both internally and externally.
* Drive Success: Manage projects that elevate the partner experience, from crafting compelling communications and promotions to overseeing onboarding and reactivation activities. You'll have the opportunity to support and empower regional marketers in executing tailored projects.
* Shape the Future: Collaborate with our partner ecosystem to define and explore new market opportunities. Gather partner insights, instrumental in developing and refining our Channel Partner Program offerings.
The job requires occasional travel to meet with Axis partners and colleagues, approximately 10-20 days a year.
Who are we looking for?
To be successful in this role, we love for you to have:
* At least 5 years of experience in partner marketing or alliance marketing/management or related field.
* Experience from companies with complex offerings and international markets.
* Experience from companies with a partner-oriented business model.
* Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build effective relationships with partners and internal stakeholders.
* A strong ability to structure and prioritize your work.
* Proven marketing project management skills.
* Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and adapt to changing priorities.
* Fluency in English.
A higher-level education in marketing and broad-based experience of e.g. partner marketing or alliance marketing/management, and project management is desirable. Prior experience from marketing of technology offerings in international markets is an advantage. We are seeking a highly motivated, driven, and positive individual to join our team. The ideal candidate will be an adept problem solver with exceptional multitasking skills and a strong ability to work independently.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion, Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have additional questions, please contact: Pernilla Brodd, Manager - Partner Marketing & Programs Ersättning
