Part time Customer Support Agent Malmö
Spiideo AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2025-01-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spiideo AB i Malmö
We are looking for a Support Agent based in Malmö to join our team!
Spiideo is the leading provider of automatic cloud-based solutions for video analysis and streaming of sports. With an entirely new way of recording, sharing, and analyzing sports performance and producing sports for streaming, Spiideo has a unique position in the market. Our solution strikes the perfect balance between performance, simplicity, and accessibility.
Today, Spiideo is used by hundreds of organizations globally, including some of the world's largest and most well-known such as English Premier League clubs, Major League Soccer (MLS), LigaMX, United Soccer League (USL), National Women's Professional League (NWSL) and hundreds of youth and collegiate programs. Our customers can typically be found in team sports like soccer, basketball, ice hockey, field hockey, futsal, lacrosse, etc.ABOUT THE ROLE
Responsibilities & opportunities:
Answering incoming requests from Spiideo customers and triaging according toour Service Level Agreements
Escalating incidents to our DevOps team
Create tutorials, articles and user manuals for our help center
Be the first point of contact and advocate of our customers across all products
Investigate and replicate bugs or test new features
Collect feedback and channel back to our product team for improvements
Share our passion for professional sport and delivering the best service possible
Preferred Qualifications:
Love helping clients and solving problems
Excited to be working in a fast-paced environment, including the option to work on weekends and shifts
The ability to work independently and stay on top of things
Love technology and sports!
What we can offer:
Working for a global company a fast-growing sport tech startup with global footprint
A fun, skilled & highly motivated team with experience from world-leading companies
A work environment where you use the latest, modern technologies & tools
Working with the biggest teams in sports from all over the world
A place where we prioritize self-learning through regular feedback, tools, or whatever you need to accelerate your skills & career
Opportunities to shape your own career development. The more responsibility you want, the more you will get
Compensation/Availability:
155 SEK/hour
The hours of this position will vary depending on season
Available to work Saturdays and Sundays
12-20 hours /week
Location: Hybrid position in Malmö. Will report to Director of Support & Operations, based in Malmö, Sweden. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spiideo AB
(org.nr 556883-4435), https://spiideo.com Arbetsplats
Spiideo Jobbnummer
9114668