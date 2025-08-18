Part Time bar assistant
Checa & Co. AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Checa & Co. AB i Stockholm
We are a small restaurant with a passion for food drinks and people
We are looking for an energetic and people oriented individual to join our service team, mainly stationed at the bar area.
It will part time work, committed to working on Weekends evenings and occasional weeknights. Possibility to go half or full time. You need experience as a bar assistant at least.
Fluent English is a must and Swedish and or Spanish an advantage.
To be considered, please include a brief introduction about yourself in English.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17
E-post: checastockholm@icloud.com Arbetsgivare Checa & Co. AB
(org.nr 559112-7740)
Asogatan 176 (visa karta
)
116 32 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Checa Jobbnummer
9463999