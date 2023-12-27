Oracle Data Integrator (ODI) Developer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Swedbank is building a new ERP platform in Oracle Cloud, based on both SaaS and PaaS/IaaS environments. Transformation and enrichment of incoming and outgoing data is based on ODI, and we need to strengthen our team with an experienced ODI developer. You will be part of a very strong development team supported by Oracle experts from the US. The development agenda is challenging with many data flows to integrate as well as more ERP modules to integrate.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of an experienced growing development team.
• Work with and develop your skills related to the latest Cloud technologies.
• Work with design and development of core applications.
• Develop skills related to architecture, analysis, presentation and documentation.
• Ensure high quality of the developed solutions and documentation.
What is needed in this role:
• Knowledge of and talent for ODI development.
• Experience of ODI development.·Experience of PL/SQL.
• Good understanding of database technology.
• Deep interest and knowledge of modern IT-technology.
• Experience of Oracle Cloud solutions is an advantage.
• High level of analytical and problem-solving skills and eagerness to learn.
• Experience of agile ways of working is an advantage.
• Ability to communicate well in written and oral English.
• Relevant University degree and/or equivalent competence.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .et an opportunity to work with a very experienced team in a warm and friendly atmosphere. You will contribute to building core infrastructure for a stable and sustainable enterprise as you build your own knowledge and experience" Emil Toftgård, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.01.2024.
Location: Stockholm HQ
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Emil Toftgård, +46 72 7025385
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 70 3720619
We want to inform you
that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-AB1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8355850