Operations Specialist - Subway Sweden
2025-06-02
We are the Master Franchisee for Subway® in the Nordics, driving the transformation of one of the world's most iconic brands into a fresher, faster and more relevant experience for today's guests. As we shape the Subway brand in the Nordics, we're looking for a proactive and organized Operations Specialist to join our team in Stockholm.
This role has come about as part of our continued growth journey, and it's a great opportunity to be part of something being built - not just maintained.
What you'll do
As our Operations Specialist, you'll work closely with Area Managers, Restaurant Managers, franchisees, and the Swedish leadership team to ensure that restaurants across Sweden run smoothly, efficiently, and in full alignment with Subway's brand and operational standards. You will also be a key player in the Swedish operations team, contributing directly to the everyday performance, development, and support of both franchised and company-owned restaurants.
You'll be part of our high-performing Swedish team while also belonging to the tight-knit Nordic operational team. Together, we collaborate closely with our company-owned stores, franchisees, external partners, and international colleagues.
You will report directly to Kay Berg Country Director Sweden, and work closely with Ida Magnusson Head of Sales & Restaurants.
Key responsibilities include:
• Support restaurant teams in upholding Subway's brand standards in quality, hygiene, and service
• Identify and follow up on operational improvement areas through audits, reports, and data
• Maintain and update key operational systems (e.g., Digital menu boards, NPS tools, POS, printers)
• Act as the main point of contact for administrative coordination with operational partners (e.g., fire safety and other facility service providers)
• Lead and support training initiatives for Area Managers, franchisees, and restaurant managers in operations, digital tools, and brand standards
• Contribute to new product launches, process improvements, and workflow changes that drive sales, safety, and efficiency
• Support our restaurant managers and franchise partners with new openings, renovations, and relocations in coordination with internal teams and external partners
• Build strong relationships with franchisees, restaurant teams, and operational stakeholders
• Act as a communication gatekeeper: manage internal tools and lead structured communication toward restaurants
• Take full responsibility for planning and executing internal events and national franchisee and restaurant meetings
• Participate in and lead local or Nordic development projects and operational pilots
• Stay up to date with Subway initiatives, new tools, and market trends relevant to the QSR industry
Who you are
We believe that you're a positive and self-driven person who thrives in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial, and collaborative environment. You are structured and solution-oriented and love helping others succeed. You're hands-on, humble, and willing to roll up your sleeves - and you want to grow with us.
• 2-4 years of experience in restaurant operations, preferably in QSR, franchise, or retail environments - we also value experience from other vertical multi-unit operators (stores or restaurants) in QSR, retail, etc.
• A strong understanding of operational excellence and how to make processes work on-site
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. Fluent in Swedish and English (fluency in another Nordic language is a plus)
• A collaborative mindset and an ability to navigate multiple stakeholders
• Strong digital skills (e.g., Excel, POS, scheduling and audit tools)
You don't need to be the loudest in the room - just someone who gets things done and brings others with them.
What we offer
A chance to help lead the transformation of a global brand at the local level
A collaborative and ambitious Nordic team where no idea is too small to be tested
A hybrid work setup based in Stockholm
A role that combines creativity with hands-on operational influence
Growth opportunities as our business expands across the region
A supportive work environment that values work-life balance, even if the occasional late launch or store opening weekend event comes with the territory
A culture where we celebrate wins together and treat mistakes as chances to learn and improve
How to apply
Please submit your CV and a cover letter telling us why you think you're the right match for this role!
Apply by email to: Job@Subway.nu
Mark your application with: Operation Specialist.
Apply now and help us write the next chapter of Subway in Sweden and Norway - fresher, faster, and more Nordic than ever before.
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the application deadline.
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Ida on: Ida.Magnusson@subway.nu
E-post: Job@Subway.nu Arbetsgivarens referens
