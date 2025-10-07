Operations & Projects Manager (Remote)
2025-10-07
Based in the U.S. with roots in Sweden, SubCheck is a fast-growing startup tackling the overdose crisis in the United States-a crisis that claimed over 100,000 lives last year. We provide hospitals, state and local agencies with innovative, cost-effective drug testing solutions.
Our patented all-in-one test kit became the first of its kind to gain real market traction, leading to the largest government contract in the industry-nearly 10 million tests distributed.
As we continue expanding, we're looking for a versatile and hands-on team member to step into a key role across Operations and Project Management. You'll be involved in everything from daily workflows and logistics to coordinating cross-functional projects that move the company forward. This is a great fit for someone who thrives on variety, enjoys wearing many hats, and wants to be close to the action in a company making a real impact.
What you'll do:
Coordinate between manufacturing, logistics, and internal teams to ensure smooth day-to-day operations.
Assist in project planning and execution across departments, helping track timelines, resources, and deliverables.
Monitor inventory levels, support production planning, and help identify bottlenecks before they become problems.
Support customer success initiatives by resolving issues and improving service workflows.
Collaborate with the sales team and provide operational support for ongoing initiatives.
Contribute to internal process improvements and work closely with leadership to implement strategic priorities.
Who you are:
A detail-oriented generalist who thrives in a fast-paced environment.
Comfortable switching between daily tasks and larger project goals.
A clear communicator who enjoys solving problems and improving systems.
Naturally curious and eager to learn the ins and outs of the business from the ground up.
Not afraid to roll up your sleeves and take initiative.
