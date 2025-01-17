Operational Technologist/Associate Scientist
2025-01-17
At AstraZeneca, we unlock the power of What Science Can Do. Empowered to explore, every day we work towards our ultimate aim - treating, preventing, modifying and even curing complex diseases. Be part of the team where you are empowered to follow the science!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Operational Technologist/Associate Scientist - Early Product Development and Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical Sciences is responsible for the design and development of synthetic routes, preclinical and phase I/II formulations, encompassing both small molecules and new modalities such as mRNA and oligonucleotides, across the whole range of AstraZeneca's therapeutic areas.
The manufacturing unit within Early Product Development and Manufacture (EPDM) in Gothenburg is accountable for manufacture of early investigational medicinal products (oral solutions/suspensions, parenteral solutions, capsules, tablets and inhalers), mainly for clinical Phase I and II studies.
We are now looking for an Operational Technologist/Associate Scientist starting as soon as possible with the location Gothenburg, Sweden. The role is intended to be used in a flexible way to resolve short term bottle necks. The role holder will not become fully qualified as a GMP operator but will be able to carry out much of the work expected from operators under supervision.
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to explore and innovate. We are unlocking the power of what science can do, working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. If you're driven by curiosity and courage, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before, this is the place for you.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will have a great opportunity to learn more about pharmaceutical development working with experienced operators. This role contributes to the manufacturing of drug products in development phase for clinical studies. All below activities will have an impact on the speed, quality and cost of the AZ development portfolio.
As part of the EPDM manufacturing unit, your work will focus on the manufacturing of drug product. You will perform practical hands-on work in our Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities with dedicated tasks in close collaboration and to support EPDM Scientist/Senior Scientist e.g. assisting GMP operators with:
• Preparation of process rooms before and after clinical manufacture
• Assembly/disassembly and cleaning of equipment
• Dispensing of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and excipients (inactive pharmaceutical ingredients)
• Bulk packing
• Visual inspection of drug products
• Metal check of drug products
• Check of log books
• Working according to SHE (Safety Health and environment) and GMP standards
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Flexible person with good team working skills.
• You need to be careful, making sure to follow written procedures and document executed tasks.
• Interest in science, technique, manufacturing equipment and practical hands-on work.
• You must have completed your studies at upper secondary school level most e.g. in natural/technical sciences or have work experience operating complex equipment.
