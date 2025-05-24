Operational Improvement Manager within eHealth
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
We are seeking an analytical and results-driven Operational Improvement Manager to join our team. In this role, you will support the leadership team of the Customer Engagement department-which is responsible for the Customer Success and Support areas-through a variety of assignments, including business analysis, developing business cases, identifying areas for improvement, and driving initiatives to optimize operational processes and ways of working. You will work cross-functionally and report directly to the Director of the department.
Responsibilities
Conduct detailed analyses to identify areas for operational improvement.
Develop and present business cases to support strategic initiatives.
Collaborate with different departments to implement efficiency-enhancing projects.
Monitor and report on the progress of improvement initiatives.
Provide recommendations based on data-driven insights.
Support the leadership team with ad-hoc assignments and tasks.
Cambio is a company with employees from many countries, with many cultural backgrounds and creeds. We think that you share our belief that this diversity is a key building block in creating successful teams. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.
About you
You have proven leadership experience, ideally within customer delivery. You are a proactive problem-solver with a passion for driving progress on your own with support of others.You thrive in a collaborative environment and have a proven track record of successfully managing cross-functional projects. Your analytical skills and ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels make you an invaluable asset to any team.
Requirements
Minimum of3 years of experience in a leading role
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
Experience working in a cross-functional environment
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Management, Operations Management, or a related field
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: The Operational Improvement Manager will have access to sensitive data, necessitating background checks on the final candidate. We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9358169