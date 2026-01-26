Operational Buyer
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Be a part of developing the procurement team in Falun
Are you motivated by the transformation to green energy? Are you well-suited to a worldwide, multifaceted, and expanding setting? And are you a structured and positive person? Then you might be a Connector of the Green tomorrow!
We are now looking for a Temporary Operational Buyer to cover a parental leave during the period March 2026 to the end of May 2027. The position is located at our production site in Falun, and you will be part of both the local and global supply chain organization.
If you have meaningful experience in procurement and supplier management within a B2B manufacturing context, we provide a workplace filled with skilled professionals, competitive benefits, and a strategy that prioritizes innovation, growth, and sustainability.
About the role
As our Temporary Operational Buyer, you will be responsible for executing purchases in line with relevant category strategies, securing order fulfilment, on-time deliveries, and supplier management.
Your experience in purchasing, logistics, and supply chain management ensures a high level of service and supports our production running 24/7. You will report directly to the Supply Chain Manager for the Falun site and work closely with production planning, work centre managers, and production coordinators to secure materials for production.
You will also collaborate with process engineering and material technology in evaluating new suppliers and materials.
Main responsibilities:
• Generate purchase orders based on customer demand and planned production
• Monitor deliveries to ensure material availability
• Handle quality issues and vendor claims
• Support process engineering and material technology in evaluating new suppliers and materials
• Collaborate with Group Procurement, suppliers, freight forwarders, planners, warehouse colleagues, customer service, and other stakeholders
• Contribute to continuous improvements to ensure an efficient and effective procurement process
Disciplined and process-oriented Connector
Your main tools will be SAP for direct purchasing and Ariba Marketplace for indirect purchasing. You work in a structured and meticulous way while maintaining a helicopter perspective.
You have a collaborative spirit, appreciate teamwork with colleagues and stakeholders, and communicate respectfully across all levels. You are creative, able to prioritize effectively, and skilled at maintaining professional and constructive relationships with suppliers.
We believe that you have
• Relevant education within purchasing or logistics at Bachelor level or relevant experience in purchasing or supply chain management
• Knowledge of MS Office, especially Excel
• A focused way of working and a learning mindset
• Fluency in both Swedish and English
• Experience of working with SAP is considered meritorious
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Supply Chain Manager Tomasz Skwarnecki, Tomasz.skwarnecki@nkt.com
or +46 702971375 In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to HR Business Partner Moa Bäckstedt, moa.backstedt@nkt.com
.
If this role appeals to you and you share our commitment to "We connect a greener world," please consider applying with your CV and cover letter through the link promptly. We will review applications on an ongoing basis. Behavioural tests can occur in our recruitment processes. Please note that due to the GDPR we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
