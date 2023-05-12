Operational Buyer
Twistshake of Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2023-05-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Twistshake of Sweden AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
, Kungälv
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
About Twistshake
Twistshake is a young, fast-growing company with big dreams. We are committed, passionate, and strive to have the most satisfied customers in the industry. We keep our decision paths short and find opportunities and solutions where others are unable to.
We're offering niched and award-winning baby products with dedication towards attractive design, safety and quality. In a short period of time, we have disrupted the baby feeding market through our innovative and smart feeding products for children aged 0-4 years and our products are sold in over 90 countries.
As an Operational Buyer at Twistshake, you have an important role in our Operations Team to ensure efficient purchasing processes and delivery of products to our customers!
Key responsibilities
• Plan, place and follow up orders and deliveries
• Monitor and forecast upcoming levels of demand
• Ongoing contact with suppliers
• Follow-up and analysis of set purchasing KPI:s
• Develop, lead and execute purchasing strategies
• Track and report metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness
• Assess, manage and mitigate risks
• Work close with other departments and follow up on orders and delivery's
• Plan and control inventory turnover & maintain proper inventory levels
• Assortment evaluation and proactive propose campaigns
• Ensure replenishment of goods before and during the campaign
• Other administrative purchasing tasks
About you
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have at least 2 years work experience in operational purchasing, preferably within e-commerce. Prior experience working in Business Central and with international suppliers is a plus.
You are fluent in English and Swedish and have very good knowledge in Excel. You are a problem solver with passion for sales who thrives in an environment with high tempo, short decision paths and a strong growth focus. We also believe that you are a self-motivated and analytical person who wants to develop in your field.
What we offer
We offer you to be a part of a dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment with fantastic colleagues, staff activities and great career opportunities. We also offer occupational pension, yearly wellness allowance, healthcare insurance and other benefits.
The position is located in Västerås with start as soon as possible. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Twistshake Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556959-3469), https://twistshake.com/ Arbetsplats
Twistshake Jobbnummer
7773152