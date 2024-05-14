Onsite Support Technician
2024-05-14
Are you an ace in giving IT support onsite? Wanna join a team of socially skilled people who always come to work to have fun? Want a broad role where you're not confined to just one type of issues to solve? Then read on and apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You'll be joining a quite unique IT support team. They don't work with ticketing systems, and they don't specialize on specific tasks. Here you get a broad role, in a super flexible team where very much focus is on end users/customers. Their response time is low and they act fast, supporting users with technical problems, hardware asset management. Conference/meeting room maintenance, providing onsite support, first line as well as ordering of new hardware. They are a highly appreciated function and a team of social, joyful individuals who like to excel in giving support in a positive, cheerful way.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• End-user Support
• IT Hardware Management (end-user equipment)
• Configuration of Clients (such as phones, laptops, Virtual Machines)
• Handling clients running Mac OS, Windows or Ubuntu
• Mobile Phone Services Management (such as SIM cards ordering)
• Incident Management
• Continuous improvements of the support process, including documentation, automation and ad-hoc support procedures
• Handle remote support
• Printer and print service support
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
you who have:
• IT related education or experience from similar work
• Knowledge of computer and network support, including operating systems and basic troubleshooting. Both for hardware and software related issues
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and oral, are necessary to effectively support users and collaborate with our team since English is the company language
• A strong customer service orientation and be capable of handling user inquiries with patience and professionalism
• Ability to collaborate effectively within a team and adapt to the work environment
• Enjoy working in an international organization with people from different cultures
It is meritorious if you
• Also can communicate in Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problemsolving
• Selfdriven
• Serviceminded
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
