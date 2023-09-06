Online Business Development Manager at Kappahl
Our online business is growing incredibly fast and now we want to increase the pace of development! To meet future demands and secure a fantastic user-experience online, we are now seeking after a manager to our Business Development online-team! You will lead an enterprising team with Product Owners, UX-Designers and Business Developers that works agile and leaning forward with high rate of development. We offer you ambition and great opportunities to contribute and develop in a creative workplace. You will be included in our Online leading group. Bring your carrier further with us at Kappahl. Apply today!
We offer you
Are you a natural leader who is driven to create a Business value for our customers and thrives well in the digital arena? Then this role might fit you perfectly. We you offer an exciting position in one of Kappahl 's fastest growing Development areas. You will lead a team of 5 others (Product owner, UX Designer and Online Business Developers) in their work to contribute the development of sites and apps. The position also includes budget and salary responsibility - you report to Online Manager and you are included in the Online leading group.
You will be included and responsible for the roadmap for Online and also to develop and operate a long-term plan for our platforms and to push the development forward to support this. You will be responsible to plan the strategical and tactical work around this area in close cooperation with your colleges.
Your profile
As a person, you are prestigious, strategic and communicative and you get stimulated by working and collaborating at a fast pace. You are passionate about creating Business value to our customers through commercial drive and analytical skills. We believe that you are good in creating cross-functional collaborations, being coaching in your role and create enthusiasm. You are a natural leader who is used to rake the mange for your colleges and create team spirit to reach great results.
Of course you recognize yourself in our Values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you interested?
The position is a full-time permanent employment placed at our Head Office in Mölndal with start from as soon as possible after an agreement. You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection. We are looking forward to your apply as soon as possible and at last November 2th.
If you have protected identity, please contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
Contact If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please don 't hesitate to contact Madeleine Wibréus, Online Manager, madeleine.wibreus@kappahl.com
Kappahl exists to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to always stay true to themselves.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in nine countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for people and for the world we live in. Today, 80% of our products are made with certified and/or preferred materials. The goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.
