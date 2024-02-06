Office Assistant for a client in Göteborg
We are on the lookout for a Senior Office Assistant to join a leading unit within Engineering at our client's site. This role is centered in Göteborg and is an office-based position. It offers a unique opportunity to be part of an innovative journey in the automotive industry, focusing on sustainability and connectivity. The position involves supporting Department Managers in a vibrant and fast-paced setting.
What you will do:
• Assist Department Managers with business-related tasks to ensure smooth operations.
• Manage email correspondences, calendar scheduling, meeting agendas, town halls, and presentation materials.
• Organize meetings, visits, events, travel arrangements, time reporting, and other administrative duties.
Who we are looking for:
• Individuals with significant experience in a business assistant role or similar support positions.
• Proactive, eager to learn, and service-oriented mindset.
• Ability to work efficiently in a dynamic and fast-evolving environment.
• Strong organizational and analytical skills, with a keen eye for detail.
• Excellent proficiency in Microsoft Office.
• Great communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
• Must have a B driver's license.
Why join us?
You will be part of a forward-thinking team, contributing to meaningful changes in the automotive sector. This role offers the chance to learn about high-level business operations firsthand and to work alongside motivated and experienced colleagues.
