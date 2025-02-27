Network Deploy Technician
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
The Infrastructure Delivery team is looking to hire a highly motivated, best-in-class Network Technician to join our growing team within Infrastructure Delivery. The position responsibilities involve delivering the hardware, configuration and fiber connectivity of interdependent scaling projects across several data center locations. The Network Technician will work closely with both internal customers and external vendors to facilitate smooth project execution in association with Technical Program Managers.
A valid (EU) driving license is required as Data Centers may not have any public transportation available nearby.
You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion.
Key job responsibilities
The ID Network Technician works closely with their team, ID PIC and Technical Project Managers to deliver scaling projects following and being active part for both the Cabling Installation and the Deployment phase, respecting deadlines and Team SLA's.
SAFETY
Follow and maintain the highest safety standards and diligently encourage a world-class safety culture. As a facility owner team, ensure remediation of safety risks/issues in conjunction with other teams. Own the safety initiatives and projects to foster strong safety culture.
Manual handling and lifting of equipment may be required (weight limits in accordance with regulations) and ability to work off of a ladder and work in confined spaces.
Deliver simple, sustainable and repeatable solutions and processes.
Implementing cabling infrastructure best practices and methodologies.
Manage work and priorities through ticketing system and workflows.
Troubleshoot networking, routing and inter connectivity issues, including troubleshooting of network device configuration and low level application interaction.
Participating in the migration, basic configuration and rollout of new or upgraded hardware.
Basic qualifications
Bachelor in Computer Science; or Certification in a relevant field (CCENT, Network+, CCNA)
2 years of Networking Deployment experience.
Knowledge of network cabling, optic types, and test equipment.
Preferred qualifications
Knowledge of network cabling, optic types, and test equipment, such as VFL, power meter, and OTDR.
