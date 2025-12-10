.Net Utvecklare - Fullstack
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain high-quality frontend applications using React (primary focus).
Design, build, and optimize backend services using .NET Core.
Work extensively with Azure SQL, including performance tuning, stored procedures, indexing, and complex database design.
Implement and maintain REST APIs and integration solutions with backend systems.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, participating actively in scrum ceremonies including sprint planning, stand-ups, refinements, and retrospectives.
Ensure high standards of security, performance, and scalability in all delivered solutions.
Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve application issues across the full stack.
Take ownership of tasks, proactively drive improvements, and support team members when required.
Contribute to architectural decisions and best practice guidelines for both frontend and backend development.
Write clean, maintainable, testable code following established coding standards.
Required Experience & Skills
Technical Skills
Minimum 10 years of experience in full stack development with strong focus on:
React (advanced proficiency; main responsibility)
• NET Core (solid backend experience)
5-10 years of hands-on experience with Azure SQL, including database design and optimisation.
Strong general IT knowledge:
Networking fundamentals
API design and integration
Cloud architectures and solutions
Security best practices
Proven experience working with REST APIs and backend integration patterns.
Strong understanding of CI/CD pipelines, version control (Git), and modern DevOps practices (meritorious).
Soft Skills & Ways of Working
A true team player with extensive experience working in agile/scrum environments.
Positive, problem-solving, self-driven, and engaged personality.
Ability to take responsibility, show initiative, and drive assignments independently.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving capabilities.
Adaptable, proactive, and willing to take ownership and accountability.
Nice-to-Have Skills (Optional)
Experience with cloud-native architectures on Azure.
Experience with microservices, containerization (Docker/Kubernetes).
Familiarity with API gateways, authentication frameworks (OAuth2, JWT), or security frameworks. Så ansöker du
