Modernization Sales Manager
Swisslog Technology Center Sweden AB
2024-07-09
, Tranås
, Mjölby
, Ödeshög
, Haninge

The Aftersales team at Swisslog PPC provides lifecycle services for Customers operating our automation equipment, ranging from technical support, spare parts to modernization / upgrades. The team has increased in size driven by the growth in the aftermarket business and extended responsibilities. Our team is diverse in age with a mix of experiences and a welcoming strong team-spirit and supporting each other in the day to day work.
To manage the sales and execution of Modernisations and Upgrades projects and progressively rationalizing our offering and way of work we are now looking for driven Modernisation managers with the following (but not limited to) main tasks:
Make an impact
You are responsible for managing assigned Modernizations projects, starting from sales phase; defining the projects' scope and definition and further into execution, acting as the primary contact person from PPC and providing support to our Customers. Ideally you make the sale and drive execution until final delivery and closure of the project into warranty.
Whenever site works are part of our projects you ensure that we conform and adhere to the required and relevant health and safety policies and procedures. You manage and mitigate the HSE risks for our personnel during activities at site.
Optimization of Mods operations and offerings: Identify recurrent Customer's need for improvement and upgrades and actively promoting the creation of modernization and upgrades packages together with other roles within Aftersales and PPC. You have a strong focus in optimizing, standardizing and streamlining our Aftersales offerings (Mods packages) in terms of how our interventions impacts Customer operations (downtime), cost, delivery time and PPC resource usage.
Drive and coordinate the introduction of corrective actions regarding major quality issues in the installed fleet together with the Swisslog regions.
What you need to succeed
Interest in combining technology and business working for an international company in an strong growth phase.
Technical education, preferably in electrical engineering or automation, alternatively comparable knowledge acquired in another way.
Experience leading cross functional teams and / or technical sales.
Communicate fluently in English and Swedish.
The most important trait is a strong positive can-do attitude combined with interest to learn, develop (yourself and the role) by becoming part of a team committed to create value for our Customers while having a great time at work. If you are the right person for this position then there is possibility to shape this role depending on your personal interest, capabilities, personality and earlier experiences.
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please reach out to Manager after sales Ramon Nino, ramon.nino@swisslog.com
or HR-generalist Oscar Berg, oscar.berg@swisslog.com
latest at 16th of august.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16
Swisslog Technology Center Sweden AB
(org.nr 556599-6807)
Carl Tryggers väg 13
)
595 71 BOXHOLM
8795082