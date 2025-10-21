ML/AI Solution Architect
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-10-21
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Solution Architect - ML/AI, you will play a central role in bridging business needs with technical implementation. You'll be responsible for shaping the architectural vision, ensuring alignment with enterprise standards, and guiding teams in building scalable, interoperable ML/AI solutions. Your work will span across multiple product teams and initiatives, where you'll influence both strategic direction and hands-on delivery.
Define and maintain a shared technical and architectural vision focused on creating alignment across ML/AI solutions.
Translate business and technical requirements into architectural blueprints and ensure alignment with enterprise architecture standards and data governance artifacts.
Collaborate across teams to design scalable, interoperable solutions that meet future customer needs.
Provide leadership and consulting support to product teams, ensuring solutions meet business needs and align with architectural governance.
Develop and maintain architectural documentation, standards, and best practices for ML/AI solutions.
Drive continuous improvements, reduce technical debt, and enhance end-to-end business value.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be part of the AIAD Solution Architect group within the Data Platform Engineering & Architecture Unit, working cross-functionally with product teams, data scientists, ML engineers, product managers, and other solution architects. You'll also collaborate closely with the Tech Governance group and the Data and ML Platform to ensure alignment with standards and strategic direction.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Solid experience in solution architecture within AI and Machine Learning.
Hands-on knowledge of cloud platforms like Google Cloud or Azure.
Strong technical background in data warehousing, analytics, and scalable ML/AI solutions.
Familiarity with architectural frameworks and modeling techniques.
Experience building and validating machine learning and mathematical models.
Understanding of enterprise architecture standards and governance.
And people who are...
Analytical and holistic thinkers who see the bigger picture.
Strong collaborators across tech and business teams.
Clear communicators with excellent English skills.
Proactive problem-solvers who drive continuous improvement.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound
30 days holiday for H&M-based colleagues
Collective agreement including pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit of 3000 SEK/year
Access to Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
2 half days per month dedicated for Growth Hour and your own up-skilling
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
STOCKHOLM
H&M Group
9566792