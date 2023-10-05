Microwave Radio Link Software Development Manager (735080)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Kävlinge
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
Business Area Networks (BNEW) develops Ericsson's industry-leading radio networks products and solutions and is the foundation for Ericsson's technology leadership. BNEW is committed to securing our growing market leadership in radio and transport, and continuing to invest for sustainable technology leadership within a highly competitive market. We are looking for a Radio Link Software Development Manager to lead a section within the Microwave SW development organization in Gothenburg. This role requires competence in SW development and continuous deliveries. You will be at the forefront of building motivated teams, emphasize software craftsmanship, and prioritize according to Microwave strategy execution.
What you will do
Continuously drive R&D improvements and challenge status quo
Initiate and motivate changes and improvements in the organization with focus on our ways of working and software craftsmanship
Actively participate day-to-day in helping the teams, removing impediments and encouraging continuous improvements
Coach people and teams to perform at the top of their ability
Foster a culture of collaboration, encouraging innovation and professional growth within the teams.
Proactively drive collaboration with peer organizations within Microwave to ensure outstanding complete solutions and execute strategic goals
You will bring
Proven experience in SW development in agile organizations
Strong track record of building teams, leading change and driving improvements
Excellent people leadership and mentorship
Strong quality and product focus and the ability to connect business to technology
Ability to motivate and inspire people with empathy and humanness
Curiosity and the courage to challenge the status quo
Strong emphasis on quality and a product-focus mindset with the ability to bridge business and technology.
Communication skills: transparent, inspiring and to the point
Technical competence in Microwave radio-link is a great advantage
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Location for this role: Göteborg, Sweden
Recruiter: Anna Magnusson (anna.magnusson@ericsson.com
)
Selection is ongoing please apply as soon as possible
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via .
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Lindholmspiren 11 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8168830