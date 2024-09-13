Metallurgy developer
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Metallurgy developer
As Metallurgy developer, you are an important part of the metallurgy and quality team who works with the entire mill. Metallurgical development provides technical assistance to the manufacturing organisation while also pursuing mission-driven development with an emphasis on quality, the environment, and economics. Priority initiatives include process control approaches and manufacturing procedures for state-of-the-art steel production.
You report directly to the Head of Metallurgy & Quality and are a member of its management team.
Responsibilities:
Contribute to safety, healthy, and environmental practices.
Work with operations managers on strategies and technology development.
Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement both in technology and safety.
Contribute to disposition and release products of different production units.
Qualifications:
Degree in Metallurgy or related field with experience in carbon steels, micro alloys, HSLA, UHSS, electrical steels.
Preference given to startup or mini mill/EAF experience.
Experience in ISO, VDA, IATF and other certifications.
In-depth knowledge understanding of industry standards such as ISO, DIN, JIS etc.
In-depth knowledge of steel making and process plants, EAF thru galvanizing.
Support sales in order entry, customer claims and customer onboarding.
In-depth knowledge of mechanical and chemical testing.
Experience in product development in an production environment.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
