Medical Marketing Specialist
2025-01-29
As the Nordic Medical Marketing Specialist for Eucerin, your role encompasses a variety of responsibilities aimed at enhancing the brand's presence among healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients. Secure strong relationships with Dermfluencers and Medfluencers and effectively drive, monitor and activate Medical Marketing to create recommendations of Derma/Eucerin via HCP and build loyalty to our brand.
Your Tasks
Medical Marketing and Recommendations:
Develop and implement strategies to communicate the benefits Eucerin products to medical professionals.
Take charge of the medical marketing platform to ensure that marketing efforts are data-driven and tailored to the needs of HCPs.
Plan and execute events, congresses, and webinars that focus on dermatological education and Eucerin's product offerings.
DOL and MED Influencer Marketing:
Identify and cultivate relationships with Dermatology Opinion Leaders (DOLs) and other medical experts. Develop a strategic plan to engage these influencers in promoting Eucerin's medical relevance.
Leverage social media platforms to enhance the visibility of Eucerin as a medically relevant skincare brand. Collaborate with influencers to create authentic content that resonates with consumers and highlights the brand's dermatological expertise.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and NGO Collaborations:
Work with the consumer marketing team to drive CSR initiatives that align with Eucerin's brand purpose. Identify opportunities for collaboration with NGOs and other organizations that focus on dermatological health and patient education.
Support the consumer marketing team in developing materials and campaigns that provide valuable medical information to patients and consumers.
Budget Responsibility:
Assess and propose necessary investments for marketing initiatives aimed at HCPs and consumers.
Regularly review and analyze the performance of marketing campaigns against budget expectations.
Insights and Performance Monitoring:
Measure the success of marketing initiatives and actively gather insights including market research, feedback from HCPs, and consumer behavior data. Share these insights with the broader team to inform strategic decisions.
Based on collected insights, initiate relevant actions to optimize marketing strategies and enhance the effectiveness of campaigns.
Strategies for Success:
Ensure that all marketing efforts are cohesive and aligned across different channels, including digital, social media, and in-person events. This will help reinforce Eucerin's brand message and medical relevance.
Your Profile
Bachelor degree within life science preferred (nurse, pharmacist), or equivalent work experience
4+ years relevant job experience
Experience in Marketing, preferably digital
Project management, strong in organization
Team Player with strong communication and presentation skills
High level of digital curiosity and ability, analytical mindset
Entrepreneurial Mind with strong 'Can Do' Attitude
Fluent in Swedish and English, other Nordic languages is a plus.
Benefits
At Beiersdorf, we see you as a person - far beyond your title or role. Our goal is to provide the flexibility and support you need for your professional and personal success through our work environment. That is why we have a lot to offer!
We offer a competitive salary along with an annual bonus (subject to conditions). Other benefits include:- Hybrid working (60% office time), Private health insurance, pension, 30 days vacation per year, Wellness fee, Meal vouchers, discounted product purchases, leave entitlements and wellbeing support to include access to an excellent Employee Assistance Programme.
We embrace Diversity and Inclusion and are committed to providing equal opportunities to all of our applicants - regardless of race, gender, age, religion and beliefs, sexual orientation & gender identity, disability, cultural, ethnic or national origins.
